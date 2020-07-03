 
Lidl brand clothing auctions for 10x list price after viral frenzy 
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 03 July, 2020
Latest News:
Lidl brand clothing auctions for 10x list price...
Coronavirus: Belgium averages 82 new infections per day...
Over 10,000 travellers at Brussels Airport for the...
Mass arrests after police eavesdrop on criminals...
Coronavirus: Peru passes the 10,000 deaths mark...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 03 July 2020
    Lidl brand clothing auctions for 10x list price after viral frenzy 
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 82 new infections per day
    Over 10,000 travellers at Brussels Airport for the first time since lockdown
    Mass arrests after police eavesdrop on criminals
    Coronavirus: Peru passes the 10,000 deaths mark
    EU citizens allowed to return from countries with travel restrictions
    Care workers will receive first federal protective equipment packages
    Leuven makes face masks mandatory on markets
    Croatia lifts coronavirus travel restrictions for Belgian tourists
    3 in 4 Belgians want mandatory face masks in businesses
    EU takes legal action to ensure refunds of coronavirus cancelled trips
    Vote on key changes to Belgium’s abortion rights law blocked for the third time
    Right-wing extremism gained momentum in 2019, report shows
    Structural racism, colonial bias and invisible artists: The struggles of a black art historian in Brussels
    Belgium in Brief: Don’t Book A Flight Yet
    Brussels residents urged to throw used face masks away at home
    Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels
    More than one in four workers on temporary unemployment during crisis
    Belgium ready for second coronavirus wave, minister says
    Finland discreetly removes swastika from air force emblem
    View more

    Lidl brand clothing auctions for 10x list price after viral frenzy 

    Friday, 03 July 2020
    Credit: Lidl Ireland/Twitter

    A selection of items bearing the branding of the discount supermarket Lidl have taken the Belgian fashion market by storm, with products going on sale for several times their modest asking price.

    Flip-flops, socks and shoes in the telltale yellow and blue of the german chain are now flooding online selling platforms, shoes at €12.50 are sold for up to €150, socks at €2 for more than €30.

    The mass buzz originates – of course – from social media after the product was brought to light in a tweet, according to GQ.

    According to the style and fashion magazine, the craziness started after a Japanese video game fan, @ShootOsaka, tweeted an image of the Lidl with the caption sneakers “Ah, this is a generation of kids who are going to suffer…”

    The tweet went online on 1 July and has already been retweeted over 3.500 times, with over 13.500 likes.

    From there on, things quickly spiralled, with people scrambling to find out more on the mystery items. Lidl Ireland even announced that their buyers were “trying to get their hands on stock” because of the massive demand.

    Lidl France stepped in, explaining on Twitter that they are not currently available in France but they are marketed on the Belgian Lidl website.

    They instantly sold out.

    The shoes have since appeared on selling sites across the world, with a pair listed on Finnish auction site Tori for over €5,000.

    For those looking to buy a pair for themselves, then such items may be their only chance to do so if they are not in the local store. Lidl does not ship internationally, and as time goes by, savvy buyers are grabbing the shoes in an attempt to make a profit.

    Jules Johnston & Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times