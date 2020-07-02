Care workers will receive first federal protective equipment packages

By mid-July, the federal government will distribute the first packages of protective equipment for care workers from the accumulated strategic reserve.

In this first phase, general practitioners, physician-specialists with a private practice, home nurses and healthcare professionals assisting them, midwives and dentists will receive a personal protective equipment (PPE) package, according to the cabinet of Minister Philippe De Backer, who leads the federal task force on the coronavirus.

These are first-line care providers who must guarantee essential care to patients, according to De Backer.

In the second phase, other care providers may also be able to obtain material. According to De Backer’s spokesperson, many other packages have already been distributed in the meantime.

The package consists of 1,000 surgical masks, 400 gloves, 50 aprons and 1 face protection. It is up to the care workers themselves to keep their package “up to date.”

Should there be another major emergency, the federal stock will remain available and healthcare providers can call on it again, De Backer said.

The Brussels Times