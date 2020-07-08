Foreign Affairs announces new countries accessible to Belgian travellers

Foreign Affairs updated on Tuesday the list of countries where Belgian citizens are allowed to travel for non-essential journeys, and under what conditions.

Among the list of 31 EU+ countries (which includes the Schengen zone, the United Kingdom and the European Union), 20 are coded “green”, seven “orange” and four are still inaccessible.

The travel notices for each destination can be consulted on the website of Foreign Affairs.

Belgians can travel to Austria, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Latvia, Croatia, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Estonia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Slovenia without special conditions.

Seven “orange” countries still impose restrictions on Belgians. These are Cyprus, Denmark, Greece, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Portugal and Spain.

Finland, Ireland, Malta and Norway do not yet accept Belgians on their territory.

An interministerial health committee met on Tuesday evening to discuss the measures to be applied to Belgians returning from risk areas, before a consultation committee on Wednesday morning.

In addition, the kern decided on Monday not to extend this list of countries to the 14 (15 with China) countries authorised by the European Union.

Celeval, a new evaluation cell that advises authorities on public health, identified eight of those 14 countries (Serbia, Thailand, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Georgia, Montenegro and Rwanda) as posing health risks, giving them a red light. “It was therefore decided to rule them out. As for the six countries (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Uruguay) considered safe by Celeval, they were not retained for lack of reciprocity,” Foreign Affairs explained.

As the situation in each country is evolving, there may be changes in the coming days.

“I invite all Belgians who wish to travel abroad to consult the Foreign Affairs website, where they can find all the useful information. I also invite them to register on the Foreign Affairs travel site,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Philippe Goffin.

