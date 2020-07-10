TUI suspends flights to Lisbon until August...

Tour operator TUI will not fly to Lisbon, Portugal, until the beginning of August, its spokesman Piet Demeyere said Thursday evening.

Belgium’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs changed Lisbon to a red zone, meaning there is currently a formal travel ban, and travellers who return from Lisbon will have to be treated as high-risk contacts of infected patients, being required to be tested and quarantined.

The tour operator had already decided at the end of June to cancel trips to Lisbon after several parts of the Portuguese capital were placed under quarantine. This decision affected about 35 travellers.

The suspension was supposed to last until 14 July, but TUI has now extended it until at least 2 August.

The impact of making Lisbon a red zone is limited for TUI, according to the spokesman, because only six additional files are concerned.

The code red for Lleida and A Mariña, both in Spain, reportedly has no impact on the tour operator.

The Brussels Times