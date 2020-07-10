 
TUI suspends flights to Lisbon until August
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 July, 2020
Latest News:
TUI suspends flights to Lisbon until August...
130,000 millionaires in Belgium in 2019...
84% of expats in Flanders will holiday in...
New compulsory face mask rules: where and when?...
Coronavirus: more than 550,000 deaths worldwide...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 July 2020
    TUI suspends flights to Lisbon until August
    130,000 millionaires in Belgium in 2019
    84% of expats in Flanders will holiday in Belgium this summer
    New compulsory face mask rules: where and when?
    Coronavirus: more than 550,000 deaths worldwide
    WHO sets up panel to evaluate its handling of the coronavirus crisis
    Belgium could make masks mandatory in shops from next week
    KU Leuven to test coronavirus vaccine on humans this year
    Belgium bans travel to three areas in EU countries
    Coronavirus response has already cost Belgium €15 billion
    Ryanair will cut dozens of jobs in Belgium
    75% of infected Covid-19 patients in Belgian care homes have no symptoms, study shows
    Coronavirus: Scientists clash over Belgium’s handling of crisis
    Finland lifts travel restrictions for Belgium
    Belgium enacts quarantine for returnees from EU’s infected zones
    European Parliament votes for including natural gas in just transition fund
    Belgium in Brief: Quarantine Questions
    Belgian rail passengers can track their train’s punctuality
    Belgium’s employers order four times as many flu vaccines as usual
    Coronavirus: slight increase in new infections in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    TUI suspends flights to Lisbon until August

    Friday, 10 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Tour operator TUI will not fly to Lisbon, Portugal, until the beginning of August, its spokesman Piet Demeyere said Thursday evening.

    Belgium’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs changed Lisbon to a red zone, meaning there is currently a formal travel ban, and travellers who return from Lisbon will have to be treated as high-risk contacts of infected patients, being required to be tested and quarantined.

    The tour operator had already decided at the end of June to cancel trips to Lisbon after several parts of the Portuguese capital were placed under quarantine. This decision affected about 35 travellers.

    The suspension was supposed to last until 14 July, but TUI has now extended it until at least 2 August.

    The impact of making Lisbon a red zone is limited for TUI, according to the spokesman, because only six additional files are concerned.

    The code red for Lleida and A Mariña, both in Spain, reportedly has no impact on the tour operator.

    The Brussels Times