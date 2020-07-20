Tens of thousands of packages delayed after robbery at Bol.com

The delivery of tens of thousands of parcels ordered from the shopping site Bol.com has been delayed due to the armed robbery of the company’s distribution centre.

According to police, the robbers entered the premises in the Dutch town of Waalwijk on Sunday at 9:00 AM and threatened two security guards. The group was able to stay inside for some time before staff managed to sound the alarm around 2:50 PM.

All customers expecting a parcel have been informed and the company is in the process of catching up, a spokesperson for Bol.com explained to the media. The specifics of what was stolen have not been communicated.

Half of the customers expecting a parcel on Monday are not impacted by the robbery and receive their parcel on time. “More than half of the orders do not come from our warehouse, but are sent directly by businesses to the customer,” explained the spokesperson.

The Brussels Times