Brussels Airport begins search for new baggage handler...

Brussels Airport has officially launched its search for a permanent replacement for the bankrupt cargo handling company Swissport.

The chosen company should start on 21 January 2021, with a licence until 27 October 2025, the airport announced on Monday.

Since Swissport was declared bankrupt at the beginning of June, Frenchwoman Alyzia has been acting as a temporary replacement in Zaventem. The company has been granted a temporary licence for six months to work alongside Aviapartner at the airport.

However, the permanent replacement requires a new selection procedure, which has now been launched. The tender procedure shows that two separate handlers could theoretically be chosen, for two different task packages.

Alyzia has already indicated that it is a candidate for the permanent licence.

The Brussels Times