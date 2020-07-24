   
Brussels’ Covid-19 infection rate currently below the alarm threshold
Friday, 24 July, 2020
    Credit: Wallpaperflare

    All municipalities of the Brussels region are currently below the alarm threshold of the Covid-19 infection rate, though that can quickly change as figures develop.

    The number of infections currently putting Brussels under the alarm threshold was recorded last Monday. Sciensano’s alarm threshold is set at 20 infections per 100,000 civilians for a period of seven days. As the number of infections recorded since Monday is being completed and calculated, some municipalities could pass the alarm threshold once the new numbers are published on Saturday.

    The municipality of Evere, in the north-eastern part of the city, is closest to the threshold with 19 infections per 100,000 citizens. The runner up is the central municipality of Saint-Gillis, with 16 infections.

    Last week, three municipalities in Brussels were still seeing an alarming infection rate. These municipalities were Koekelberg in the centre, Jette, north of Koekelberg, and Watermael-Bosvoorde on the south-eastern edge of the city.

    Meanwhile, the second biggest city of the country after Brussels, Antwerp, is seeing a peak in the infection rate, with a current rate of 85.57 infections per day for the past week.

    At the current rate, every carrier of Covid-19 in Antwerp passes the virus on to two people on average, epidemiologist Pierre Van Damme said.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times