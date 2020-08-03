Belgium breaks own record for longest period without government

Belgium on Sunday broke its own standing record for the longest political crisis and longest period without an elected government.

It has been 592 days since the previous government, led by former Prime Minister Charles Michel, collapsed over inter-party tensions on migration in December 2018.

Strained negotiations after last year’s elections in May have routinely collapsed as party leaders and several top government officials resign from their mission to steer the coalition negotiations.

The previous record for Belgium’s longest post-election period without a government stands at 541 days and ended with the swearing-in of Former Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo after a similarly convoluted negotiation period followed the June 2010 elections.

But the count swells to 589 if it is started on the day the previous elected government, led by Former Premier Yves Leterme, collapsed in a political turmoil spurred by a surge in popularity of the Flemish nationalist N-VA, giving way to what was, until now, the longest political crisis in contemporary European history.

In the latest round of negotiations for the formation of a new government, King Philippe task the presidents of the Francophone liberal (MR) and Flemish Christian-democratic (CD&V) parties with a new report on a stage of the negotiations.

MR and CD&V presidents George-Louis Bouchez and Joachim Coens had set eyes in the direction of a novel “Arizona” coalition, but resistance to the MR from the N-VA, which gained massively in the elections, has thrown a spanner in the works.

The impasse could be broken if the MR’s Flemish counterpart, the Open Vld, dropped its liberal sister party, with the presidents each side of the country’s leading parties, the N-VA’s Bart De Wever and the Francophone Parti Socialiste’s Paul Magnette, now turning towards the greens with hopes of creating a majority coalition.

Bouchez and Coens are set to deliver the report to the king on Thursday, 8 August.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times