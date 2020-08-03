   
Belgium breaks own record for longest period without government
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 03 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium breaks own record for longest period without...
Thousands of travellers have returned to Belgium from...
Heatwave on the way, warning of high levels...
Ancienne Belgique axes over 200 external staff...
Coronavirus: Belgian resort town makes beach registrations mandatory...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 03 August 2020
    Belgium breaks own record for longest period without government
    Thousands of travellers have returned to Belgium from red zones
    Heatwave on the way, warning of high levels of ozone
    Ancienne Belgique axes over 200 external staff
    Coronavirus: Belgian resort town makes beach registrations mandatory
    Coronavirus: municipalities gain access to individual patients’ information
    Humans can transmit coronavirus to dogs and cats, study suggests
    More than 100 reports issued for face mask offences in Brussels
    Belgium will adapt its colour code system for travellers
    Father Damien was not an oppressor, Belgian action group says
    Belgian couple wanted in Spain for evading Covid-19 test
    Belgium in Brief: Heatwave
    Brussels set to collect over €2 million in fines from polluting car ban
    Coronavirus ‘circulating intensely on our territory again’, Crisis Centre says
    Over half of Brussels municipalities beyond new-case alarm threshold
    The oldest Belgian woman dies aged 111
    In search of the invisible enemy: Brussels under lockdown
    Swiss red zone destinations vanish from Belgian holiday tours 
    Union calls for undercover face mask checks on public transport
    UK to roll out millions of express Covid-19 tests
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium breaks own record for longest period without government

    Monday, 03 August 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium on Sunday broke its own standing record for the longest political crisis and longest period without an elected government.

    It has been 592 days since the previous government, led by former Prime Minister Charles Michel, collapsed over inter-party tensions on migration in December 2018.

    Strained negotiations after last year’s elections in May have routinely collapsed as party leaders and several top government officials resign from their mission to steer the coalition negotiations.

    The previous record for Belgium’s longest post-election period without a government stands at 541 days and ended with the swearing-in of Former Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo after a similarly convoluted negotiation period followed the June 2010 elections.

    Related News:

     

    But the count swells to 589 if it is started on the day the previous elected government, led by Former Premier Yves Leterme, collapsed in a political turmoil spurred by a surge in popularity of the Flemish nationalist N-VA, giving way to what was, until now, the longest political crisis in contemporary European history.

    In the latest round of negotiations for the formation of a new government, King Philippe task the presidents of the Francophone liberal (MR) and Flemish Christian-democratic (CD&V) parties with a new report on a stage of the negotiations.

    MR and CD&V presidents George-Louis Bouchez and Joachim Coens had set eyes in the direction of a novel “Arizona” coalition, but resistance to the MR from the N-VA, which gained massively in the elections, has thrown a spanner in the works.

    The impasse could be broken if the MR’s Flemish counterpart, the Open Vld, dropped its liberal sister party, with the presidents each side of the country’s leading parties, the N-VA’s Bart De Wever and the Francophone Parti Socialiste’s Paul Magnette, now turning towards the greens with hopes of creating a majority coalition.

    Bouchez and Coens are set to deliver the report to the king on Thursday, 8 August.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times