   
Belgian killed in massive Beirut blasts as death toll rises
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 05 August, 2020
Latest News:
Wanted: Sweat donors to help train Covid detector...
Second Belgian death confirmed in Beirut explosion...
How Belgium decides on its colour codes for...
Belgium in Brief: Is It A Second Wave?...
Antwerp coronatest village opens tomorrow: Here’s how it...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 05 August 2020
    Wanted: Sweat donors to help train Covid detector dogs
    Second Belgian death confirmed in Beirut explosion
    How Belgium decides on its colour codes for other European countries
    Belgium in Brief: Is It A Second Wave?
    Antwerp coronatest village opens tomorrow: Here’s how it works
    Adapt behaviour to the heat and the virus, crisis centre says
    Belgian killed in massive Beirut blasts as death toll rises
    Coronavirus: ‘still time’ for Belgium to avoid a second wave
    Flanders extends system encouraging friends and family to lend to small businesses
    Risk to media pluralism in Hungary after creation of media giant meets soft EU response
    ‘Belgium stands by Beirut’, says PM Wilmès
    Weather Report: Heatwave will last into next week
    Biotech company sues Belgian state over unpaid coronavirus tests
    Average of 535 new coronavirus infections per day in Belgium
    Science: 21st century violins can sound as good as old
    Ostend mayor and SNCB reach deal on extra trains to Belgian coast
    2.5% of Italians may have antibodies against coronavirus
    KU Leuven staff want tougher punishment for students involved in deadly hazing
    ULB fake taxi rapist does not appeal against conviction
    Chinese state media: We won’t let the US ‘steal’ TikTok
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian killed in massive Beirut blasts as death toll rises

    Wednesday, 05 August 2020
    Credit: OyeWaleed1/Twitter

    One Belgian national is among the 100 confirmed deaths after massive blasts rocked Beirut on Tuesday, with the death toll expected to rise as the Lebanese capital works through the rubble and devastation.

    The Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed that a Belgian national, so far unidentified, was killed after two explosions ripped through a warehouse in the city’s port, the Belga news agency reports.

    Lebanese officials say that the blasts took place inside a port building that housed 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, with their origins still unclear on Wednesday.

    A first, smaller explosion gave way to a second, massive one, which was captured from different angles in footage that flooded social media channels on Tuesday evening.

    At least 100 people were killed in or after the blasts and at least 4,000 were injured, the Lebanese Red Cross said on Wednesday, with figures expected to swell as emergency workers continue to look for survivors.

    Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud called the events a “national catastrophe,” breaking into tears as he took in the devastation from the blasts.

    Scores of surrounding buildings collapsed or were severely damaged as a result of the explosions, the shock of which ripped through the surrounding blocks, upturning vehicles and sending debris through the air.

    Belgian Foreign Affairs Minister Philippe Goffin said that the explosions had damaged the nearby Belgian Embassy building and that two embassy employees and two of their family members had been injured by shattered glass.

    The blasts come days after a court prepared to deliver a verdict on the trial of four members of the armed Hezbollah group suspected of carrying out a 2005 bomb attack in the same port area which killed 21 people, including Former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

    A fire had started inside the warehouse where the two blasts occurred seconds from each other at around 6:00 PM on Tuesday.

    Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that those responsible for the blasts would be held accountable and given “the most serious punishment.”

    The head of Lebanon’s general security service said that the warehouse where the explosions occurred were being used to store highly explosive material seized by the government years ago but warned against “getting ahead of the investigation” and speculating on the origins of the deadly blasts.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times