Belgium allows travel to most of Switzerland again...

Belgians can now travel to most of Switzerland once again, according to the latest information on travel outside of the country.

The cantons of Vallis and Vaud are now green zones again, while Geneva remains red. Travel to the zones is now possible due to a change in Belgium’s evaluation method for Switzerland.

This update to the travel advice for Switzerland comes only a few days after the regions of Vallis and Vaud were included on the list. The decision means that people can again travel to the two areas without any problems and that those who are already there should not be quarantined on their return.

The decision to ban travel had faced criticism within Switzerland, as the areas in question have reported fewer infections than our country.

In another change to the list, travel to the province of Vukovar-Srijern in Croatia is now no longer possible or authorised, and people returning to Belgium from the area face a mandatory quarantine and coronavirus test.

The whole list of green, orange and red zones can be consulted here.

The Brussels Times