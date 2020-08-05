   
Belgium allows travel to most of Switzerland again
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 05 August, 2020
Latest News:
‘Kafkaesque’ system undermines Belgium’s contact tracing efforts, local...
Belgium allows travel to most of Switzerland again...
Brussels officials to discuss future coronavirus measures on...
Brussels Airlines reduces maximum weight for carry-on luggage...
Facebook launches Reels, its competitor for TikTok...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 05 August 2020
    ‘Kafkaesque’ system undermines Belgium’s contact tracing efforts, local mayor says
    Belgium allows travel to most of Switzerland again
    Brussels officials to discuss future coronavirus measures on Thursday
    Brussels Airlines reduces maximum weight for carry-on luggage
    Facebook launches Reels, its competitor for TikTok
    EU to send firefighters, dogs and equipment to aid Beirut
    Coronavirus: hundreds quarantined after outbreak in Belgian meatpacking plant
    Brussels region will not give mayors details of Covid-positive residents
    Ryanair risks flying ban in Italy for ignoring Covid-19 rules
    Antwerp eases Coronavirus measures, keeps curfew
    Flemish government demands return of €18 million in falsely awarded Covid-19 premiums
    Wanted: Sweat donors to help train Covid detector dogs
    Second Belgian death confirmed in Beirut explosion
    How Belgium decides on its colour codes for other European countries
    18 unaccompanied minors arrive in Belgium from Greece
    Belgium in Brief: Is It A Second Wave?
    Antwerp coronatest village opens tomorrow: Here’s how it works
    Adapt behaviour to the heat and the virus, crisis centre says
    Belgian killed in massive Beirut blasts as death toll rises
    Coronavirus: ‘still time’ for Belgium to avoid a second wave
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium allows travel to most of Switzerland again

    Wednesday, 05 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgians can now travel to most of Switzerland once again, according to the latest information on travel outside of the country.

    The cantons of Vallis and Vaud are now green zones again, while Geneva remains red. Travel to the zones is now possible due to a change in Belgium’s evaluation method for Switzerland.

    This update to the travel advice for Switzerland comes only a few days after the regions of Vallis and Vaud were included on the list. The decision means that people can again travel to the two areas without any problems and that those who are already there should not be quarantined on their return.

    Related Articles

     

    The decision to ban travel had faced criticism within Switzerland, as the areas in question have reported fewer infections than our country.

    In another change to the list, travel to the province of Vukovar-Srijern in Croatia is now no longer possible or authorised, and people returning to Belgium from the area face a mandatory quarantine and coronavirus test.

    The whole list of green, orange and red zones can be consulted here.

    The Brussels Times

     