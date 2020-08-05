   
Weather Report: Heatwave will last into next week
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 05 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Is It A Second Wave?...
Antwerp coronatest village opens tomorrow: Here’s how it...
Adapt behaviour to the heat and the virus,...
Coronavirus: ‘still time’ for Belgium to avoid a...
Flanders extends system encouraging friends and family to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 05 August 2020
    Belgium in Brief: Is It A Second Wave?
    Antwerp coronatest village opens tomorrow: Here’s how it works
    Adapt behaviour to the heat and the virus, crisis centre says
    Coronavirus: ‘still time’ for Belgium to avoid a second wave
    Flanders extends system encouraging friends and family to lend to small businesses
    Risk to media pluralism in Hungary after creation of media giant meets soft EU response
    ‘Belgium stands by Beirut’, says PM Wilmès
    Weather Report: Heatwave will last into next week
    Biotech company sues Belgian state over unpaid coronavirus tests
    Belgian killed in massive Beirut blasts as death toll rises
    Average of 535 new coronavirus infections per day in Belgium
    Science: 21st century violins can sound as good as old
    Ostend mayor and SNCB reach deal on extra trains to Belgian coast
    2.5% of Italians may have antibodies against coronavirus
    KU Leuven staff want tougher punishment for students involved in deadly hazing
    ULB fake taxi rapist does not appeal against conviction
    Chinese state media: We won’t let the US ‘steal’ TikTok
    Brussels ponders ways to enforce mandatory coronavirus quarantines
    Brussels opens coronavirus testing centre for people without prescriptions
    Heatwave: Temperatures start to climb from Wednesday
    View more
    Share article:

    Weather Report: Heatwave will last into next week

    Wednesday, 05 August 2020
    Ice cream might be a wise choice. Credit: Pixabay

    Belgium’s approaching heatwave – due to start on Thursday – will likely last into next week, according to the latest information from the Royal Meteorological Institute.

    While it gets warm on Wednesday already, Thursday is when the temperatures really start to rise above 30 degrees, where it is expected to stay into next week.

    Wednesday will see the country reach 24 degrees by the sea, about 28 degrees in the centre, and about 29 degrees in the Kempen. Overnight it should stay dry and almost clear, with temperatures dropping to 12 and 17 degrees.

    Thursday it gets tropical warm in many places. Maximum temperatures fluctuate around 31 to 32 degrees in many places, in the Kempen, it can be 33 degrees. On the coast a moderate sea breeze could appear in the afternoon, causing lower temperatures of 25 or 26 degrees.

    Friday it gets even warmer. It gets about 34 degrees in the centre of the country.

    Saturday is again mostly sunny, with highs of around 35 to 36 degrees in the centre of the country. At the sea, it should be a cooler 28 degrees.

    On Sunday it also gets very hot with highs around 33 to 34 degrees in the centre. At the sea, it should stay cooler with highs around 24 degrees.

    The heat seems to continue early next week. In many places inland, temperatures can reach around or above 35 degrees, although the development of an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

    The Brussels Times