   
Heatwave: Belgium faces 30°C for at least a week
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 06 August, 2020
Latest News:
Heatwave: Belgium faces 30°C for at least a...
Brussels ready to impose face mask across entire...
Belgium in Brief: The Curve Slowly Rises In...
Belgium’s regions audit ammonium nitrate stocks following Beirut...
Brussels records fastest hike of new coronavirus infections...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 06 August 2020
    Heatwave: Belgium faces 30°C for at least a week
    Brussels ready to impose face mask across entire territory
    Belgium in Brief: The Curve Slowly Rises In Brussels
    Belgium’s regions audit ammonium nitrate stocks following Beirut explosion
    Brussels records fastest hike of new coronavirus infections in Belgium
    Decision on Belgian aid to Beirut expected today
    Partner confesses to killing former Aalst mayor in her sleep
    Man thrown out of Belgian IKEA for secretly shopping with wife
    Belgian average settles at 533 new coronavirus infections per day
    Trump expects Belgium to increase military spending
    Germany lists Antwerp province as high-risk destination
    235 complaints against police in enforcement of coronavirus measures
    Former interior minister argues Antwerp curfew is illegal
    ‘Kafkaesque’ system undermines Belgium’s contact tracing efforts, local mayor says
    Belgium allows travel to most of Switzerland again
    Brussels officials to discuss future coronavirus measures on Thursday
    Brussels Airlines reduces maximum weight for carry-on luggage
    Facebook launches Reels, its competitor for TikTok
    EU to send firefighters, dogs and equipment to aid Beirut
    Coronavirus: hundreds quarantined after outbreak in Belgian meatpacking plant
    View more
    Share article:

    Heatwave: Belgium faces 30°C for at least a week

    Thursday, 06 August 2020
    Art Loi in the sunshine Credit: Jules Johnston/The Brussels Times

    Belgians have been advised to take shelter from the blazing sun and heat from Thursday afternoon as temperatures rise to 27 or 28°C in the Ardennes and 33°C in the Kempen, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    The coast will benefit from milder temperatures, with 24°C forecast and a moderate sea breeze. Elsewhere, the wind will generally be light. The evening and night of Thursday will be calm and mild, under clear skies, with 17°C expected during the night and even more than 20°C in the big cities.

    Sun and heat will again define Friday as temperatures rise, with 30 or 31°C in the Ardennes and 35°C or more in the Kempen. Winds will remain low except at the coast, where a moderate sea breeze is expected in the late afternoon. Friday evening will remain hot and with 15 to 20°C forecast for the night.

    The heat will hold on Saturday, with highs of 28°C at the seaside and 37°C in the Kempen.

    The heat will persist on Sunday and for a good part of next week, with the RMI forecasting highs above 30°C until at least next Thursday.

    The Brussels Times