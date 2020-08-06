   
Belgian arrivals to be added to UK government 14-day quarantine list
Thursday, 06 August, 2020
    Belgian arrivals to be added to UK government 14-day quarantine list

    Thursday, 06 August 2020
    Credit: dannyman (CC SA-BY 2.0)

    Belgian travellers will be the latest group facing a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in the UK as the result of a new government decision expected to go into effect from this weekend.

    The travel rules, which are expected to be announced on Friday, will apply a 14-day quarantine to all arrivals in the UK from Belgium from this coming weekend, The Brussels Times has learned.

    This ban follows similar measures applied to Spain and Luxembourg by the UK government, which asks arrivals to provide journey and contact details and self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival in the country.

    The exact details and timeframe of the measures for Belgium are unknown at this time.

    Belgian Figures

    An average of 532.9 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to figures by Sciensano on Thursday.

    At the same time, the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, measured over the past two weeks from 20 July to 2 August, was 54, compared to the 36.5 per 100,000 reported last weekend.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 71,158 – 510 more than yesterday. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

     