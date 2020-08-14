Brussels now dark orange on EU disease control map

Brussels has been labeled as dark orange today on the epidemiological map of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The Belgian capital recently passed the threshold of 60 daily new confirmed cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants.

Brussels joins Flanders, also classified as dark orange by the EU agency since August 6.

In the north of the country, the number of daily new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is still above 60 but stabilizing, and below 120.

Wallonia remains in light orange, with between 20 and 60 daily new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the last two weeks.

Besides Flanders and Brussels, a region in the Netherlands, an area in Sweden and part of Spain currently appear in dark orange in Western Europe.

Red countries

Luxembourg is still in red. The country has recorded and average of 122.5 daily new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past two weeks.

Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel explains the high figure being a result of the large number of tests being carried out in the country. In addition, tp Luxembourg receiving many people commuting from Belgium, France and Germany for work.

Several regions in Spain, including Catalonia, are also marked in red, as well as parts in Romania and Bulgaria.

The Brussels Times