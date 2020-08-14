   
Brussels now dark orange on EU disease control map
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 14 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium to change colours for ‘a number of’...
Over 100 extra police officers stationed at Belgian...
Brussels now dark orange on EU disease control...
Children more often get coronavirus at home than...
Government talks collapse, King makes the next move...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 14 August 2020
    Belgium to change colours for ‘a number of’ travel zones on Friday
    Over 100 extra police officers stationed at Belgian coast this weekend
    Brussels now dark orange on EU disease control map
    Children more often get coronavirus at home than at school, Belgian study confirms
    Government talks collapse, King makes the next move on Monday
    Belgium in Brief: Peaking Deaths During Heat
    France declares Paris coronavirus ‘red zone’ again
    Brussels’ coronavirus cases are doubling every two weeks, Crisis Centre says
    Cyber-security experts warn of ‘tsunami’ of fraudulent texts
    Pressure to go back to work increases despite teleworking advice
    Belgium’s increase stabilises at average of 606 new coronavirus cases per day
    Thunderstorms expected throughout Belgium, yellow alert issued
    Former Opel site in Antwerp is polluted with toxic ‘forever chemicals’
    Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès: “People’s health was and remains the top priority”
    Government threatens financial penalties for labs over testing delays
    Turkey accuses United Arab Emirates of ‘betraying the Palestinians’
    Belgium’s coast mayors prepare for last major weekend of the summer
    Man arrested after returning from red zone and going back straight to work
    Data protection authority fines Proximus €20,000
    “A new era begins in relations between Israel and the Arab world”
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels now dark orange on EU disease control map

    Friday, 14 August 2020
    © Belga

    Brussels has been labeled as dark orange today on the epidemiological map of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

    The Belgian capital recently passed the threshold of 60 daily new confirmed cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants.

    Brussels joins Flanders, also classified as dark orange by the EU agency since August 6.

    In the north of the country, the number of daily new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is still above 60 but stabilizing, and below 120.

    Wallonia remains in light orange, with between 20 and 60 daily new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the last two weeks.

    Credit: ECDC

    Besides Flanders and Brussels, a region in the Netherlands, an area in Sweden and part of Spain currently appear in dark orange in Western Europe.

    Red countries

    Luxembourg is still in red. The country has recorded and average of 122.5 daily new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past two weeks.

    Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel explains the high figure being a result of the large number of tests being carried out in the country. In addition, tp Luxembourg receiving many people commuting from Belgium, France and Germany for work.

    Several regions in Spain, including Catalonia, are also marked in red, as well as parts in Romania and Bulgaria.

    The Brussels Times