   
Belgian mother suspected of unintentionally killing 2-year-old son
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 17 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian mother suspected of unintentionally killing 2-year-old son...
Belgians going abroad now ‘are always taking a...
Russia summons Dutch diplomat over espionage case...
More than 3,000 Belgians a month decline an...
Two police officers injured: Union shares footage of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 17 August 2020
    Belgian mother suspected of unintentionally killing 2-year-old son
    Belgians going abroad now ‘are always taking a risk,’ Crisis Centre warns
    Russia summons Dutch diplomat over espionage case
    More than 3,000 Belgians a month decline an inheritance
    Two police officers injured: Union shares footage of uproar after arrest in Schaerbeek
    Belgium to review current coronavirus measures on Thursday
    Belgian coronavirus ‘centre of gravity’ is shifting from Antwerp to Brussels, Crisis Centre warns
    Up to 10% Covid-19 transmission risk in trains, new study reveals
    Quarantine or isolation: what is the difference?
    Belgium in Brief: The Gravity Of The Situation
    Head of Belarusian opposition ready to ‘act as a national leader’
    European Council to meet on Belarus protests this Wednesday
    Burundi requests Belgian reparations for colonial crimes
    Fish in two Belgian rivers died during the weekend due to a lack of oxygen
    Belgian footballer Vincent Kompany quits his playing career
    Hundreds gather in Madrid to protest compulsory face masks
    Belgium cracks down on traffic offences by foreign drivers
    Possibly highest temperature ever on earth measured this weekend in California
    Coronavirus measures makes customers more agressive, trade federation says
    Italy orders mandatory mask wearing in the evening
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian mother suspected of unintentionally killing 2-year-old son

    Monday, 17 August 2020
    Credit: Google Maps

    A Belgian woman is suspected of having unintentionally killed her 2-year-old son, the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office announced on Monday.

    The boy passed away last week following dehydration and starvation. He lived with his 22-year-old mother in Mechelen, between Antwerp and Brussels.

    His body was found last Thursday in a room that was too warm, according to emergency services. The mother had spent some time elsewhere in the apartment and found it suspicious that the boy had remained quiet for so long.

    After checking on him and seeing that the child was unconscious, she called emergency services, but they were unable to revive the boy. The mother was then arrested.

    “Due to the highly problematic circumstances in which we determined the boy’s death, an investigative judge was called in right away,” the prosecutor’s office stated.

    A first medical examination showed that the child had starved to death. The toddler had also been dehydrated for some time. No other signs of abuse were found.

    Medical professionals told HLN that children under the age of three are more susceptible to overheating than adults.

    “That is because their heat regulation system is still immature. Once the child can no longer get rid of its warmth, their temperature will keep rising and there will be a chance of overheating or dehydration.”

    The mother has now been charged with death by negligence. The prosecutor’s office has extended its investigation to include possible charges of depriving a minor of food and care until death.

    The accused denies all charges. On Tuesday, she will face the pre-trial chamber, which will determine whether she will remain in pre-trial custody.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times