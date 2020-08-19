   
Belgian experts ‘wholeheartedly support’ opening borders to cross-border couples
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgians allowed to travel to Lithuania again...
Shopping site Bol.com to ban ‘hurtful’ term ‘Zwarte...
Children with Covid-19 get out of hospital faster...
EU no longer recognises Lukashenko as president of...
Fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport: Police makes Hitler...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 August 2020
    Belgians allowed to travel to Lithuania again
    Shopping site Bol.com to ban ‘hurtful’ term ‘Zwarte Piet’
    Children with Covid-19 get out of hospital faster than adults
    EU no longer recognises Lukashenko as president of Belarus
    Fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport: Police makes Hitler salute as colleagues laugh
    Belgian experts ‘wholeheartedly support’ opening borders to cross-border couples
    Antwerp’s coronavirus approach to shift focus as infection rates decrease
    Large families should wear face masks indoors, Brussels doctors argue
    EU to train 10,000 medics to work in ICU during pandemic
    2 in 3 no longer motivated to follow Belgium’s coronavirus measures
    Red Cross issues advice on how to give first aid in coronatimes
    Pope pleads to rich countries: ‘share the vaccine’
    Travellers who skip mandatory Covid-19 test face punishment
    Ghent sees increase in ‘rogue poopers’ due to Covid-19 pandemic
    TUI Fly will operate special flights between Belgium and Morocco
    Biden officially elected presidential candidate, Trump faces Russia scrutiny
    Belgium in Brief: A Cautious Decline
    ‘Cautious decline’ in coronavirus infections in Brussels, Crisis Centre says
    Mali’s president steps down after coup d’état
    Dutroux Affair: father of one of the victims writes ‘the truth’ about the case
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian experts ‘wholeheartedly support’ opening borders to cross-border couples

    Wednesday, 19 August 2020
    Credit: Piqsels

    Belgian virologists, including Marc Van Ranst, “wholeheartedly support” efforts to open the country’s borders to couples who have been separated by the coronavirus, but the government has not taken any measures yet.

    The hashtags #LoveIsNotTourism and #LoveIsEssential have been used by many couples in long-distance relationships who were separated for months to call attention to their situation, but Belgium has not given couples any perspective yet.

    “Nothing has changed yet, and there is no perspective,” Hannah Maes (25) told The Brussels Times. Maes has not seen her American girlfriend, who lives in New York, since January. “They are working on it, they say, but so far, it has been nothing but talk,” she added.

    On Twitter, Van Ranst said that he and his fellow-virologists “wholeheartedly support the #loveisnottourism principle,” and have been proposing it to the government for months.


    His tweet comes a day before Belgium’s National Security Council will meet to review the county’s current coronavirus measures.

    Besides virologists, Celeval, which assists the government in deciding the measures to be taken to fight the virus, also showed support for the idea of letting cross border couples unite in a report on 5 August.

    “Celeval wants to support the human aspect when it comes to non-essential journeys for love partners and family, and finds it important to analyse this issue to see to what extent a limited admission is possible,” the report read.

    Related News:

     

    “Celeval expects a long period of travel restrictions with third countries and therefore finds it important to provide a solution,” it added, also pointing to travellers’ willingness to quarantine.

    Last month, Van Ranst also spoke about his support for the cause, but said that the issue was casting such rules in a conclusive ministerial decree.

    “Everyone agrees that this is an important subject, and it also concerns a relatively small number [of people]. But the devil is in the details: where do you draw the line, how do you prove you are in love, how do you prevent abuse?” Van Ranst said then.

    Several of Belgium’s neighbouring countries, such as Germany, France and the Netherlands, as well as several other countries in the EU, have made exceptions to their rules, provided that partners were willing to quarantine and show that they are in a lasting relationship.

    In early July, MEP Moritz Körner already urged Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès to find a solution for these people, but nothing has changed yet.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times