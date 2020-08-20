   
Waiting lists for nursing homes in Belgium disappearing due to pandemic
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 20 August, 2020
Latest News:
Waiting lists for nursing homes in Belgium disappearing...
Belgian cinema group Kinepolis drawn into the red...
Austrian privacy campaigner brings complaints against four Belgian...
Belgian expert wants ‘harmonised’ face mask rule across...
Fatal Charleroi arrest: ‘What happened is not normal’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 20 August 2020
    Waiting lists for nursing homes in Belgium disappearing due to pandemic
    Belgian cinema group Kinepolis drawn into the red by Covid-19
    Austrian privacy campaigner brings complaints against four Belgian companies
    Belgian expert wants ‘harmonised’ face mask rule across the country
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: ‘What happened is not normal’
    Brussels sees a 70% drop of polluting vehicles
    Greece tightens coronavirus measures in Mykonos and Halkidiki
    Covid-19: Number of new cases stabilises in Belgium
    2 in 3 no longer motivated to follow coronavirus measures
    EU no longer recognises Lukashenko as president of Belarus
    Fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport: Policeman makes Hitler salute as colleagues laugh
    Children with Covid-19 get out of hospital faster than adults
    Thousands support Brussels family fighting to remain in their ‘Tiny House’
    Belgians allowed to travel to Lithuania again
    Shopping site Bol.com bans ‘Zwarte Piet’ products
    Travellers who skip mandatory Covid-19 test face punishment
    Ghent sees increase in ‘rogue poopers’ due to Covid-19 pandemic
    Belgian experts ‘wholeheartedly support’ opening borders to cross-border couples
    Antwerp’s coronavirus approach to shift focus as infection rates decrease
    Belgium in Brief: A Cautious Decline
    View more
    Share article:

    Waiting lists for nursing homes in Belgium disappearing due to pandemic

    Thursday, 20 August 2020
    Credit: Pikist

    Waiting lists for residential care centres are decreasing and disappearing following the Covid-19 pandemic, as many of Belgium’s elderly fall victim to the virus.

    Whereas the great demand for placement used to exceed the offer, in some residential care centres beds now remain empty, VRT reports.

    “We are seeing empty spots in nearly all Brussels residential care centres,” one of the directors of Senior Living Group, Yves Minnoye, told VRT. His company runs 120 care centres for the elderly.

    “This is undoubtedly a result of the high number of passings during the corona crisis. But the issue will solve itself in the long term. We are approaching a new aging peak, and when the time comes we’ll be able to fill the rooms once again.”

    In Brussels and the surrounding province of Flemish-Brabant, less than half of nursing homes still hold a waiting list. The Limburg area on the Dutch border is experiencing a similar decline.

    Minnoye added that the lack of residents was not only caused by the virus, but also by the improvement of nursing home facilities and the hesitance of some to sign in their family members out of fear for the virus.

    “The Flemish government has invested a great amount in creating new care centres or renewing existing nursing homes. These measures have also led to shortening waiting lists. And people are generally not too excited about taking their (grand)parents to a residential care centre in these times. Even though there is no safer place than a residential care home, in my opinion.”

    Earlier this month, it became clear that the pandemic had overwhelmed Belgium’s care facilities, leaving many nursing homes to fend for themselves. Half of Belgian coronavirus-related deaths occurred in these homes.

    In July, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) published a condemning report of regional and national governments, criticising them for the lack of support provided to Belgian nursing homes. Instead, MSF itself had to come to the aid of 135 residential care homes across the country.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times