Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus...

Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus, Jamaica’s Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton confirmed at a press conference on Monday, Jamaican media reported.

Earlier in the day, Bolt, a sprinting legend with eight Olympic titles and 11 world titles, announced that he had gone into quarantine pending the results of a test on Saturday, the day after a party to celebrate his 34th birthday.

“I did a test on Saturday to leave because I have work,” the Jamaican said in a video on social networks. “I’m trying to be responsible, so I’m going to stay home and stay away from my friends.”

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

Bolt explained that he was going to quarantine and wait for confirmation to see what the Ministry of Health’s protocol was, adding that he has talked to all my friends and told them that if they have come in contact with him, they should go into quarantine.

At a press conference, Tufton confirmed that the test result is positive and that Bolt has been notified. The Minister of Health also said that authorities have started contact tracing.

The Brussels Times