   
Brussels ring road slashes maximum speed from Tuesday
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 28 August, 2020
Latest News:
Flanders lifts hunting ban on Belgian wolves’ land...
Inflation in Belgium rises for third month in...
New Antwerp shooting marks sixth violent incident in...
Unexpected quarantine for passengers on delayed EasyJet flight...
Ancienne Belgique announces first concert after 170 days...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 28 August 2020
    Flanders lifts hunting ban on Belgian wolves’ land as cubs grows
    Inflation in Belgium rises for third month in a row
    New Antwerp shooting marks sixth violent incident in six days
    Unexpected quarantine for passengers on delayed EasyJet flight
    Ancienne Belgique announces first concert after 170 days
    Business caterer Sodexo to cut 380 jobs in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: To A Reverse Lockdown?
    Brussels ring road slashes maximum speed from Tuesday
    Postal services restored to 30 international destinations
    Flu vaccine will be ‘more useful than ever’ this winter, Crisis Centre says
    Over 200 protesters arrested in Minsk on Thursday night
    Murderous Asian hornets terrorise beehives in Limburg
    Belgium’s average continues to drop, 477 new coronavirus cases per day
    Brussels bus 88 changes routes from Monday
    40% of Belgians have poor digital skills, survey says
    Blankenberge fight: Brussels teen conditionally released
    43 fewer road deaths in first half thanks to lockdown
    French-speaking schools with Covid-19 cases will not shut this year
    Flemish domestic violence helpline received 80% more calls this year
    Latest attempt to form federal government excludes Belgium’s biggest party
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels ring road slashes maximum speed from Tuesday

    Friday, 28 August 2020
    Credit: Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

    The maximum speed limit on most parts of the Brussels ring road will drop to 100 kilometres per hour from next week.

    From Tuesday, drivers on the busy motorway will have to lift their foot off the pedal to comply with the speed reduction, slashed in a bid to improve road safety and cut down on pollution.

    Crossing the three regions of Belgium, management of the road’s 75 kilometres is split between regional mobility and road safety officials in Brussels, Flanders and Wallonia.

    Related News:

     

    The changes have been endorsed by mobility officials in both Brussels and Flanders after they were included in Brussels’ regional mobility and climate plans.

    “100 km/h means more road safety, better air quality, less noise and emissions,” Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van Den Brandt told HLN. “This is an important investment in the quality of life [of residents] in and around Brussels.”

    On Thursday, Van Den Brandt and her Flemish counterpart, Lydia Peeters, together with Flemish Minister for Brussels Benjamin Dalle, unveiled the first of hundreds of new signs set to signal the changes to motorists.

    But the move by Brussels and Flanders has not been endorsed by Wallonia, who manages 18 out of the 75 km of the ring road, on which the speed limit is set to remain at the current 120km/h.

    “The configuration of the ring in Wallonia is not the same as elsewhere — we have parts that are much more like a highway,” Jean-Philippe Lombardi, spokesperson for Wallonia’s road safety minister, Valérie de Bue, said in a phone statement.

    “We are opting to go for a system of dynamic speed limits, which change depending on driving conditions such as the weather, or traffic density,” he said, adding that the goal for Wallonia was to have regulations that were pertinent for drivers.

    “Studies have shown that, when the rules are not coherent or not pertinent, drivers will simply not respect them,” he said, adding that Walloon authorities were currently working on a system to roll out a dynamic system of speed regulations.

    In the Flemish and Brussels parts of the ring road, areas where lower speed limits of 70 and 90 km/h apply will remain unchanged.

    The Brussels Times