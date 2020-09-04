   
Coronavirus: Jupille brewery shut down following contamination
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 04 September, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels woman accuses theme park of ‘humiliating’ her...
Commission to streamline travel restrictions across EU...
Yellow to orange: Brussels mayors agree to coordinate...
Fatal Charleroi arrest: Belgian ambassador summoned by Slovak...
Coronavirus: Jupille brewery shut down following contamination...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 04 September 2020
    Brussels woman accuses theme park of ‘humiliating’ her 8-year-old son
    Commission to streamline travel restrictions across EU
    Yellow to orange: Brussels mayors agree to coordinate changes to school risk scenarios
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: Belgian ambassador summoned by Slovak foreign minister
    Coronavirus: Jupille brewery shut down following contamination
    Case dropped against directors who presided over Fortis collapse
    No widespread Covid-19 vaccination before mid-2021, WHO says
    Touring proposes ‘alternative’ bike plan for Brussels
    Nato demands Russia submit to international probe into Navalny poisoning
    Brussels Airlines promises refunds by the end of October
    Belgium in Brief: A Stopover at Barcelona
    Human rights court rejects religion teacher’s freedom of expression case
    New photo gives ‘indisputable proof’ that the lynx has returned to Belgium
    Belgians urged to donate extra blood after summer
    Probe launched after construction company dumps sludge in Sonian Forest
    Research: Road asphalt can pollute more than the cars that drive on it
    Ryanair promo makes Charleroi-Zaventem stopover flight cheaper than train
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s steady decrease slows down
    Escaped prisoner recaptured after nine months on the run
    Hugging nursing home residents during visits allowed again from Monday
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Jupille brewery shut down following contamination

    Friday, 04 September 2020

    The Jupille brewery – the historic home of Jupiler beer – was shut down on Friday after staff stopped working following several cases of coronavirus infections, but AB InBev stressed that its other breweries in Belgium remain open.

    What the shut-down in Jupille will mean for production or when the brewery will open again, is not yet clear at the moment. As with many breweries under the InBev name, Jupille is responsible for the brewing several of the giant’s product line, meaning the impact stretches wider than one specific beer.

    “We are in talks to figure out what needs to happen,” an AB InBev spokesperson told The Brussels Times. “Our other breweries, however, will just continue production as normal.”

    As for Jupiler, it will continue to be brewed in the Stella Artois brewery in Leuven, also owned by InBev.

    Earlier on Friday, the brewery’s management announced in a press release that nine of its employees working in the logistics department of the Jupille brewery tested positive for Covid-19. “We hope that they will recover quickly and that we can welcome them back to our brewery when they are fully recovered.” Two initial infections were confirmed on 27 August.

    “We are seeing a general increase in the Liège area, where the brewery is located, and we are one of the companies with confirmed cases of Covid-19. These cases are concentrated only in the logistics department. Other departments such as brewing and packaging are not concerned. The 9 colleagues represent about 1% of the total staff of the brewery,” the company said.

    The close contacts of the employees involved have been traced. The Committee for Prevention and Protection at Work and the trade union delegation have met several times “to monitor the situation closely.”

    “People have been in danger”

    Trade unions blame the company’s human resources department for the delay in reacting after the first cases were detected. “There are people who have taken Covid cases lightly. We don’t want that kind of person at the head of Human Resources or the security post any more. It’s taken too long. People have been in danger,” commented Patrick Rehan of the FGTB to RTBF.

    AB InBev claims to have taken, since the beginning of the pandemic, all the necessary measures to prevent a possible spread of the virus in the workplace. “We are doing this in all our breweries in Belgium, and unannounced external inspections have shown that we fully comply with all government directives.”

    The other Belgian production sites of the brewing giant are located in Hoegaarden, Leuven, Leeuw-Saint-Pierre and Buggenhout.

    The Brussels Times

    Update: This story has been updated to clarify that the brewery shut down as a result of staff stoppages.