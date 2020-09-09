   
KU Leuven staff called on to test new coronavirus tracing app
Wednesday, 09 September, 2020
    KU Leuven staff called on to test new coronavirus tracing app

    Wednesday, 09 September 2020
    Credit: Wikipedia

    The University of Leuven (KU Leuven) has officially launched an internal call to test Coronalert, the new coronavirus tracing app, which the university played a part in the creation of.

    In an email sent to staff KU Leuven’s rector Luc Sels called on “all staff members who are physically present at their office on a regular basis” to register for the app’s beta testing phase, in which the goal is to get around 10,000 test subjects involved “in the hope of making the app operational as soon as possible.”

    The app was already “successfully tested by a small group of test subjects” in a prior testing phase, the rector said in the email seen by The Brussels Times. Cryptography professor Bart Preneel is responsible for the technical supervision of its development.

    “With little effort, we can take an important new step together in the fight against corona,” Sels concluded.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times