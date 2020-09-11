   
Greenpeace hangs banner on Commission headquarters: ‘Amazon fires – Europe guilty’
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 September, 2020
Latest News:
Brexit: EU intensifies preparations to be ‘ready for...
Greenpeace hangs banner on Commission headquarters: ‘Amazon fires...
Hazard gets ‘thumbs up’ from De Block for...
Belgium records rapid rise in number of new...
Belgian paedophile captured in Spain after a year...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 September 2020
    Brexit: EU intensifies preparations to be ‘ready for all scenarios’, Barnier warns
    Greenpeace hangs banner on Commission headquarters: ‘Amazon fires – Europe guilty’
    Hazard gets ‘thumbs up’ from De Block for telling staff to wear mask properly
    Belgium records rapid rise in number of new coronavirus infections
    Belgian paedophile captured in Spain after a year on the run
    Corona effect on economy less severe than predicted
    Police comment on ‘leftist preaching’ leads to official enquiry
    Launch of Belgian coronavirus tracing app delayed
    EU auditors: Development aid to Kenya had no visible impact on the economy
    Wilmès stays in power, for now
    ‘No clusters’: work and school did not cause rise in figures, expert says
    UK has ‘seriously damaged trust’ over Internal Market Bill, EU says
    Brussels bars can extend their terraces until the end of the year
    Belgian flight forced to quarantine due to government error
    Russian vaccine: plausibility of trial results called into question
    Walloon government in talks for Belgian Legoland amusement park
    10:00 PM curfew could be introduced across Britain after Belgian success
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: Slovakia wants special envoy to investigate custody death
    General practitioners face heavy workload as respiratory viruses increase
    European court: Flanders should overturn ban on ritual slaughter
    View more
    Share article:

    Greenpeace hangs banner on Commission headquarters: ‘Amazon fires – Europe guilty’

    Friday, 11 September 2020
    Credit: The Brussels Times

    Greenpeace has hung a banner on the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, blaming them for the Amazon fires.

    The banner, which Greenpeace announced with a tweet on Friday morning, reads “Amazon fires – Europe guilty.”

    “The world’s forests and other ecosystems are being destroyed to make way for expanding agriculture,” Greenpeace said in a statement.

    “Forests are essential for life,” they said. “They are our best defence against climate breakdown.”

    “Through its consumption of agricultural products, the EU is responsible for over 10% of global forest destruction, from the Amazon to the Congo Basin to Indonesia,” according to the organisation.

    “The EU is asking the public what they should do to help stop deforestation,” Greenpeace pointed out. “The answer is simple: a new EU law to protect forests by keeping any product that comes from forest destruction off the European market.”

    There were nearly 30,000 fires in the Amazon in August, Belga News Agency reported, and in the first days of September alone, a thousand fires were recorded in the Brazilian Amazon, according to data from Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times