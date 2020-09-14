   
Fingerprint ID cards will be issued across Belgium by end of year
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 September, 2020
Latest News:
Fingerprint ID cards will be issued across Belgium...
Over 307,000 new coronavirus infections registered worldwide on...
Belgium facing second ‘mini coronavirus wave’, Sciensano expert...
Brussels: 4,000 demonstrate for more health care spending...
Coronavirus – Belgium: New spike in infections causes...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 September 2020
    Fingerprint ID cards will be issued across Belgium by end of year
    Over 307,000 new coronavirus infections registered worldwide on Sunday
    Belgium facing second ‘mini coronavirus wave’, Sciensano expert warns
    Brussels: 4,000 demonstrate for more health care spending
    Coronavirus – Belgium: New spike in infections causes concern
    Anderlecht beats Cercle Brugge, handing Kompany his first win as manager
    EU urges UK to fully implement Brexit deal
    AstraZeneca resumes clinical vaccine trials
    Belarus: About 250 opposition demonstrators arrested
    Crucial EU-China summit faces challenges
    Covid-19: More than 600 new cases a day
    Global access to vaccine faces huge funding gap, says WHO
    Dalai Lama urges global leaders to do more on global warming
    Ryanair will cut twice as many jobs as expected in Belgium
    Protest in Brussels against execution of Navid Afkari in Iran
    Thousands expected at Demo for Health in Brussels
    It’s not just plastic: your jeans are polluting the Arctic
    Boris Johnson accuses EU of threatening Northern Ireland with food blockade
    Greece: Police, migrants clash in Lesbos
    No new climate plan if nuclear plants close in Flanders
    View more
    Share article:

    Fingerprint ID cards will be issued across Belgium by end of year

    Monday, 14 September 2020
    © Belga

    New identity cards including the holders’ fingerprints will begin being issued by all Belgian municipalities by the end of the year.

    The changes to Belgian identity cards were approved by the federal government in order to protect citizens against identity fraud schemes, Interior Minister Pieter De Crem said last year.

    Following the approval, a pilot project was launched in 25 municipalities across the country whose town halls began issuing fingerprint ID-cards, including two Brussels municipalities: Woluwe-Saint-Lambert and Brussels 1000.

    Related News:

     

    While De Crem said that the changes would align Belgium with international standards on identity and security checks, some critics say the inclusion of fingerprints could violate holders’ privacy.

    A study by a cyber and computer security research group at KU Leuven hit out at the decision calling its impacts on privacy “unclear” and “disproportionate.”

    The new cards will store the fingerprints of the holders’ two index fingers in a chip and will also be issued to minors, a decision which was faced with criticism but ultimately approved because fingerprints are unalterable data which can offer lifelong protection, according to a top official at the data protection authority.

    The rolling out of the new cards was delayed amid the coronavirus crisis, and it is estimated that all Belgian residents will hold one from 2030 at the earliest.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times