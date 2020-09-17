   
Van Ranst urges university students to limit weekend trips home
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 17 September, 2020
Latest News:
Van Ranst urges university students to limit weekend...
Sun entering new cycle, Belgian astronomers reveal...
De Lijn threatens strikes in October...
Brussels primary school sends all teachers into quarantine...
Climate change will cost Belgium nearly €10 billion...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 17 September 2020
    Van Ranst urges university students to limit weekend trips home
    Sun entering new cycle, Belgian astronomers reveal
    De Lijn threatens strikes in October
    Brussels primary school sends all teachers into quarantine
    Climate change will cost Belgium nearly €10 billion in 2050, study suggests
    Battlefield evidence leads to more terrorist prosecutions – Eurojust
    Coronavirus: New testing site opens in Brussels on Monday
    EU welcomes normalisation of relations between Israel and Gulf States
    Climate change in Belgium threatens beer and fries, says report
    Covid-19 offences have yielded €6 million in fines so far
    Belgium marks new EU areas as red travel zones from Friday
    Cross-border couples ask to suspend travel restrictions for non-EU countries
    5G rollout: provisional licences challenged in Brussels court
    ‘Britain does not break treaties’: Von der Leyen quotes Thatcher to condemn UK
    Top police chief was on duty on night of fatal Charleroi arrest
    Bankrupt tour operator Thomas Cook relaunches online
    Ambitious first State of the Union speech in the European Parliament
    Brussels Airport robbery: Only four of 18 suspects will stand trial
    Belgian woman rescued from kidnapper on remote Spanish farm
    10% cars sold in Belgium are now electric or hybrid
    View more
    Share article:

    Van Ranst urges university students to limit weekend trips home

    Thursday, 17 September 2020
    © Belga

    A top Belgian virologist has called on university students to limit trips back to their hometowns during the weekends to limit coronavirus risks as a new academic year kicks off.

    Ahead of the start of the opening of Flemish universities next week, virologist and government advisor Marc Van Ranst called on students who could to remain on campus at the weekends.

    “If possible, limit traditional weekend trips home,” Van Ranst wrote in a Twitter thread. “This limits the number of transmission opportunities for the virus.”

    “In many countries, students stay on campus for months,” Van Ranst added, also urging students to remain wary and respect coronavirus measures both on and off-campus.

    “When you go home, be careful when interacting with your parents and grandparents,” he wrote.

    Van Ranst comments come as universities across Belgium gear up to start a new academic cycle amid as the government strives to balance out health concerns and spikes in the number of new cases with a will to revive economic activities.

    Most universities across Belgium will begin the new school year under code yellow —the second-lowest risk level in terms of risks of coronavirus transmission— but so far at least three Flemish universities have announced plans to activate code orange.

    Van Ranst urged students returning to the classroom to keep observing the coronavirus rules warning that Covid-19 was “no fun for young health students either.”

    “Washing hands, keeping your distance, and wearing mouth masks are a necessary part of the routine during this academic year.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times