Belgian team wins European solar car championship...

Belgium’s Team Agoria Solar took gold in the European solar car championship in Heusden-Zolder on Sunday afternoon, completing 352 laps in 24 hours in its Bluepoint vehicle.

The Dutch Team Twente Solar made off with both second and third places in Red Shift (313 rounds) and Red E (304 laps).

Eleven vehicles from Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Turkey participated in the iLumen European Solar Challenge 2020.

The race took off on Saturday at 1 p.m., with Team Agoria Solar setting the tone from the start. The Belgian team moved into the lead from the first lap, hotly pursued by the two Dutch teams. It managed to maintain its lead during the night, when the vehicles were authorised to use batteries.

With this win, Agoria Solar becomes the first team to win three consecutive races.

“This win is very important for our team because we’d never managed to win here,” said Nelis Geurts, one of the pilots. “This is the first time we’ve won the 24 uur van Zolder (24 Hours of Zolder). Our two previous wins were on other continents.”

It was also the first time Agoria Solar entered two vehicles in the race. The second, Punch 2, finished in fifth place with 289 laps to its credit.

The Brussels Times