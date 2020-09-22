EU summit postponed as Council president Michel quarantines...

The European summit planned for Thursday and Friday will be delayed by a week due to European Council President Charles Michel having to quarantine.

The Council President was in close contact with a security officer who tested positive for Covid-19, his spokesman announced on Twitter.

The @eucopresident today learned that a security officer, with whom he was in close contact early last week, tested positive for COVID. The President is tested regularly and tested negative yesterday. ⁰

Respecting Belgian rules, he has gone into quarantine as of today. — Barend Leyts (@BarendLeyts) September 22, 2020

The spokesperson added that Michel “has decided to postpone the special European Council meeting that was planned for 24 and 25 September to 1 and 2 October.”

The meeting will discuss EU relations with China, the tensions with Turkey and the situation in Belarus, with Cyprus blocking sanctions as it wants measures against Turkey at the same time. Brexit is also likely to be discussed, according to VRT NWS.

They will also discuss the single market, industrial policy, digital transformation and external relations, as the EU Council tweeted on Monday.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times