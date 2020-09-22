EU summit postponed as Council president Michel quarantines...

The spokesperson added that Michel “has decided to postpone the special European Council meeting that was planned for 24 and 25 September to 1 and 2 October.”
The meeting will discuss EU relations with China, the tensions with Turkey and the situation in Belarus, with Cyprus blocking sanctions as it wants measures against Turkey at the same time. Brexit is also likely to be discussed, according to VRT NWS.
They will also discuss the single market, industrial policy, digital transformation and external relations, as the EU Council tweeted on Monday.