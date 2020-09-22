   
EU summit postponed as Council president Michel quarantines
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020
Latest News:
EU summit postponed as Council president Michel quarantines...
Leuven Christmas market will definitely take place this...
Calls for global ceasefire in the face of...
Belgium turns to Google in bid to rein...
Some thousand stolen objects recovered by Brussels police...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 22 September 2020
    EU summit postponed as Council president Michel quarantines
    Leuven Christmas market will definitely take place this year
    Calls for global ceasefire in the face of Covid-19 pandemic
    Belgium turns to Google in bid to rein in coronavirus unemployment
    Some thousand stolen objects recovered by Brussels police
    Belgian mayor clamps down on student bars after packed night out
    Gas at the pump becomes more expensive from Wednesday
    Thalys cuts several trains amid covid losses and red zones
    Oil prices recover despite increasingly nervous market
    Coronavirus: Brussels on track to boost daily testing capacity to 9,000
    Tour operator TUI scraps 20% of global winter offer
    ‘Vulgar’: Belgium tells Bart De Wever to watch his language
    Belgium in Brief: A Lot To Talk About
    Man gets year in prison for illegal sale of train and bus tickets at Brussels Airport
    Record number of new Covid-19 cases registered worldwide
    Coronavirus: Belgium will lift ban on travel to red-zone destinations
    Coronavirus self-tests approved for use in Belgium
    Coronavirus: number of new daily hospitalisations as high as in May
    Coronavirus: Belgian experts propose ‘flexible’ social bubbles
    Emergency assistance lanes to be introduced on Belgian motorways
    View more
    Share article:

    EU summit postponed as Council president Michel quarantines

    Tuesday, 22 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The European summit planned for Thursday and Friday will be delayed by a week due to European Council President Charles Michel having to quarantine.

    The Council President was in close contact with a security officer who tested positive for Covid-19, his spokesman announced on Twitter.

    The spokesperson added that Michel “has decided to postpone the special European Council meeting that was planned for 24 and 25 September to 1 and 2 October.”

    The meeting will discuss EU relations with China, the tensions with Turkey and the situation in Belarus, with Cyprus blocking sanctions as it wants measures against Turkey at the same time. Brexit is also likely to be discussed, according to VRT NWS.

    They will also discuss the single market, industrial policy, digital transformation and external relations, as the EU Council tweeted on Monday.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times