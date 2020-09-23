Staff freed after hostage-taking by psychiatric hospital internees...

The centre alerted authorities and the hostage’s release was obtained after lengthy negotiations led by special magistrate sent by prosecutors as well as a specialised unit of the federal police, 7sur7 reports.
Both victims were freed from their ordeal unharmed, the two perpetrators were detained and prosecutors are issuing an arrest warrant them.
Tuesday’s incident marks the second time in less than six months that a hostage-taking takes place at the same centre, which is a psychiatric detention facility which takes in mentally unstable people who have committed a criminal offence but are unfit for jail or trial.
In June, three internees of the centre took two nurses hostage for hours, in an incident which also lasted through the night and which required federal police negotiators for the victims to be freed.