   
Sophie Wilmès steps down as Belgium’s first female prime minister
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 October, 2020
Latest News:
Antwerp makes face masks mandatory in school zones...
Flemish socialist leader Conner Rousseau target of powder...
Sophie Wilmès steps down as Belgium’s first female...
10 men, 10 women: Belgium’s new government is...
Nearly 3.6 million people applied for Belgium’s free...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 October 2020
    Antwerp makes face masks mandatory in school zones
    Flemish socialist leader Conner Rousseau target of powder letter
    Sophie Wilmès steps down as Belgium’s first female prime minister
    10 men, 10 women: Belgium’s new government is more female than ever
    Nearly 3.6 million people applied for Belgium’s free rail pass
    Wilmès gifts new Belgian PM a record of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
    P&O Ferries scraps Zeebrugge-Hull crossing
    Belgium adds new EU areas as red zones for travellers from Friday
    ‘Latest farce’: international media react to Belgium’s new government
    Belgium’s vaping law ‘still too vague’, Sciensano warns
    European Cybersecurity Month: Our passwords are too weak
    Belgium’s new PM De Croo in sprint to join EU Council Summit
    Brexit: EU starts legal action against UK over withdrawal agreement breach
    Belgium in Brief: How To Form A Government
    New Belgian government is sworn in by the king
    Who is in Belgium’s new federal government?
    Man who stabbed ex-wife to death outside divorce court walks free
    Belgian average rises steadily to 6 coronavirus deaths per day
    Fuel prices drop from Friday
    Gross, not net: liberal party leader contradicts pension reform numbers
    View more
    Share article:

    Sophie Wilmès steps down as Belgium’s first female prime minister

    Thursday, 01 October 2020
    Credit: The Brussels Times

    Sophie Wilmès has taken over Belgium’s foreign affairs, officially stepping down as the prime minister who saw Belgium through the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

    In a transfer of powers ceremony on Thursday, Wilmès was welcomed into the ministry’s headquarters in Brussels’ Sablon neighbourhood by resigning minister Philippe Goffin.

    Handing over the keys, Goffin lauded Wilmès time as caretaker premier, during which he said she “masterfully handled the coronavirus crisis.”

    Related News:

     

    Stepping down as Belgium’s first-ever prime minister Wilmès broke yet another glass ceiling, becoming the first woman to ever lead the country’s foreign affairs ministry.

    “Belgium’s diplomatic weight is indirectly proportionate to the size of our country,” Goffin told Wilmès, noting that she could count on a team of “great diplomats” as she dove headfirst into the “difficult months to come.”

    Despite the challenges ahead, Wilmès told reporters she was ready to “step into Goffin’s shoes,” in a short ceremony which saw both ministers exchange niceties, tongue-in-cheek jokes and gifts.

    The outgoing prime minister presented Goffin with a personalised Standard FC jersey while Goffin left her with a traffic light pole, in a wink to the string of colour-coded systems put in place during the pandemic, including that concerning travel rules and recommendations.

    Wilmès is taking over at a time riddled with instability, with uncertainty still floating around major issues such as travel regulations and border control amid the ongoing pandemic, Brexit and the reboot of US-EU relations.

    Goffin also leaves her with thorny issues such as an unresolved investigation into the controversial police custody death of an EU national on Belgian soil.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times