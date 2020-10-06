   
Coronavirus situation is ‘derailing’ in Belgium, Marc Van Ranst warns
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 06 October, 2020
Latest News:
‘Things in Brussels are ruined’ warns hospital chief...
Dutch hospitals have run out of leading coronavirus...
‘Solidarity has limits’: Flemish city wants stop to...
Belgium’s coronavirus average rises above 2,300 daily new...
Brussels police can’t enforce closing times because they...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 06 October 2020
    ‘Things in Brussels are ruined’ warns hospital chief
    Dutch hospitals have run out of leading coronavirus treatment
    ‘Solidarity has limits’: Flemish city wants stop to transfers of Covid-19 patients from Brussels
    Belgium’s coronavirus average rises above 2,300 daily new cases
    Brussels police can’t enforce closing times because they don’t know them
    Dutch police shoot knife wielding man at Schiphol Airport
    Coronavirus situation is ‘derailing’ in Belgium, Marc Van Ranst warns
    Belgian police arrest driver with €100,000 worth of drugs in his car
    Dead bodies found on Italian coast ‘probably’ come from French cemeteries
    Belgium’s national rail moves to make its stations more accessible
    10 countries now coloured red on European coronavirus map
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s Francophone universities call for ‘urgent intervention’
    Belgium begins using wastewater to predict future coronavirus flare-ups
    Council continues to delay adoption of coordination of travel restrictions in the EU
    Europe’s gender pay gap may not disappear before 2104
    Brussels University Hospital expands capacity for coronavirus patients
    ‘Give me my sauce or I’ll call the cops’: Belgian woman threatens McDonald’s after order mistake
    Covid-19: Paris closes bars, reduces capacity for shopping centres
    Belgian ‘Coronalert’ tracing app already downloaded over 657,000 times
    STIB raises ticket price without a smart card
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus situation is ‘derailing’ in Belgium, Marc Van Ranst warns

    Tuesday, 06 October 2020
    © Belga

    The spread of the coronavirus in Belgium has picked up the pace and is in some places worse than the one in hard-hit Paris, virologist Marc Van Ranst said, warning of a “derailing” situation.

    “Tomorrow, Paris will close all bars for two weeks,” the leading expert said. “The incidence there is of 260 [cases] per 100,000 inhabitants. In Brussels: 472, Liège: 330, Walloon Brabant: 327.”

    “Virologists have been warning for months that the situation is derailing in Belgium,” Van Ranst wrote, De Standaard reports.

    His comments as the average of daily new cases in Brussels, one of the hardest-hit region of the country, rises to 500 and as health officials report that the national average of daily deaths has risen to ten.

    On Monday, Paris and its suburbs were put on maximum alert as bars are ordered to close down for two weeks and universities told to halve the number of students allowed inside a lecture hall.

    Van Ranst also issued a grim warning on the rise in the number of new Covid-19 hospitalisations, which in Brussels now averaged 25 per day.

    “Within a few days, there will be 1,000 covid patients in the hospitals. Within a few days, dozens of people a day die from covid again. That’s the problem,” he tweeted, replying to a question about a perceived slow rise in new hospitalisations when compared to the rapid rise in the number of new cases and tests done.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times