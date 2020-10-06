   
Brussels greenlights single train and public transport ticket
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 06 October, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels greenlights single train and public transport ticket...
An increase in fatalities is ‘imminent’ in Belgium,...
Belgium condemned by court over failure to receive...
Belgian researchers move three coronavirus vaccines into Phase-3...
Tornado spotted near Antwerp border...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 06 October 2020
    Brussels greenlights single train and public transport ticket
    An increase in fatalities is ‘imminent’ in Belgium, experts warn  
    Belgium condemned by court over failure to receive asylum seekers
    Belgian researchers move three coronavirus vaccines into Phase-3 trials
    Tornado spotted near Antwerp border
    Covid-19: Prison staff strikes to suspend unsupervised visits
    Belgium will appoint first ‘corona commissioner’ today
    Belgium’s Covid-19 barometer still has ‘loose ends’, former minister Muylle says
    Belgium in Brief: The Same ‘As France And The Netherlands’
    ‘Things in Brussels are ruined’ warns hospital chief
    Dutch hospitals have run out of leading coronavirus treatment
    ‘Solidarity has limits’: Flemish city wants stop to transfers of Covid-19 patients from Brussels
    Belgium’s coronavirus average rises above 2,300 daily new cases
    Brussels police can’t enforce closing times because they don’t know them
    Dutch police shoot knife wielding man at Schiphol Airport
    Coronavirus situation is ‘derailing’ in Belgium, Marc Van Ranst warns
    Belgian police arrest driver with €100,000 worth of drugs in his car
    Dead bodies found on Italian coast ‘probably’ come from French cemeteries
    Belgium’s national rail moves to make its stations more accessible
    10 countries now coloured red on European coronavirus map
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels greenlights single train and public transport ticket

    Tuesday, 06 October 2020
    Schuman station on STIB/NMBS line 5. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Brussels has given the green light to plans to roll out a single transport ticket valid for all three transport companies serving the capital and onboard the national rail’s trains.

    The new transport pass would mean Brussels commuters will be able to access vehicles of Brussels’, Wallonia’s and Flanders’ public transport firms with the same ticket.

    Additionally, the single ticket would also be valid for all trains operated by national company SNCB/NMBS, in a major step towards the integration of the company’s transport networks.

    Related News:

     

    Commuters living outside the Belgian capital but regularly coming to Brussels for work, education or other reasons stand to win the most out of the arrangement, as they would no longer need to juggle more than one public transport ticket or pass.

    Currently, a public transport user coming into the capital region from either Flanders or Wallonia has to hold a pass for Brussel’s STIB and at least one more for either Flanders’ De Lijn or Wallonia’s TEC.

    Plans to roll out a unified transport ticket had been talked about for years and had gotten the nod from authorities in both Flanders and Wallonia, with the go-ahead from Brussels last week putting them back in the pipeline.

    A spokesperson for Brussels’s regional mobility minister, Elke Van den Brandt, confirmed that the plans had been approved and said the ball was now in the court of the newly sworn-in federal transport minister, Georges Gilkinet, a member of the Francophone greens (Écolo).

    “We are waiting for the practical details from the new federal minister and the SNCB,” spokesperson Marie Thibaut de Maisieres said in a text message.

    Thibaut de Maisieres did not immediately reply to a question on a tentative launch date for the single transport ticket.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times