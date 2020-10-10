   
Climate-change risks exceed 2001 estimates
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 10 October, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Church switches hand gel for holy water...
Coronavirus crisis seen as affecting gender equality at...
Pope, Prince William and celebrities unite for the...
Climate-change risks exceed 2001 estimates...
Covid-19: All indicators on the rise, more than...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 10 October 2020
    Coronavirus: Church switches hand gel for holy water
    Coronavirus crisis seen as affecting gender equality at the workplace
    Pope, Prince William and celebrities unite for the climate
    Climate-change risks exceed 2001 estimates
    Covid-19: All indicators on the rise, more than 3,000 new cases a day in Belgium
    Azerbaijani missiles fall on the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh
    Legalising cocaine is ‘something to consider,’ says Antwerp mayor
    Brussels hospital opens quiet retreat for stressed care workers
    Real estate activity on the upswing but still below 2019 levels
    Neighbouring countries order millions of rapid coronavirus tests, Belgium none
    Mosquito that infected Belgian couple probably came in by plane
    Coronavirus: record 20,000 cases confirmed in France in last 24 hours
    Belgium’s oldest murder defendant gets ten years
    Brussels hospital can no longer admit more Covid-19 patients
    Australian farmer fined €39,000 over death of Flemish backpacker
    Covid-19: After contact tracing, now comes source tracing
    Netherlands approaches 6,000 new coronavirus cases per day
    Recap: which new measures start today in Belgium?
    Brexit: EU citizens can’t enter UK with ID card from October 2021
    ‘Pre-quarantining’ could save Christmas, German virologist suggests
    View more
    Share article:

    Climate-change risks exceed 2001 estimates

    Saturday, 10 October 2020
    © Belga

    Estimates of climate-change risks are higher today than 20 years ago, according to a new study by the Université catholique de Louvain (UCLouvain) and the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB).

    The study, whose results were published on Friday in the ‘Nature Reviews: Earth and Environment’ journal, examines reports published since 2001 by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

    These reports assess the risks of climate change for human and natural systems, using a scale of colours ranging from white to red then purple to produce “burning ember diagrammes” reflecting the varying degrees of risk.

    The risk levels at given temperatures had never before been compared between reports in a standardised manner. Using new, more complete, scientific data, the UCLouvain/VUB study shows that, at each level of global warming, the risks generally increase.

    The research underlines the urgent need to take action as well as the advantages of continuous investment in science and stronger scientific protocols to inform public policy and decision making, said the study’s main author, Zinta Sommers of the UN Office for Disaster Risk Mitigation.

    The risk estimates have generally been reviewed upward thanks to new data, according to co-author Philippe Marbaix. However, the UCLouvain researcher noted, it was already clear in 2001, and even more so in 2009, that some impact was already present, becoming increasingly severe and widespread as the level of warming increased.

    According to VUB climatology professor Wim Thiery, also a contributor to the study, burning ember diagrammes are key to the IPCC reports for communicating risks linked to climate change to political decision makers and the public. They show clearly that the earlier global warming can be stopped, the less devastating its consequences will be, he pointed out.

    The Brussels Times