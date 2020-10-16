   
Robot dog Spot will come to Belgium
Friday, 16 October, 2020
    Illustration picture shows Boston Dynamic's SpotMini bot at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal in 2019. Credit: Harry Murphy/Web Summit via Sportsfile (Wikimedia Commons/CC BY 2.0)

    Boston Dynamics’ robot dog Spot will be available for the Belgian market after two Flemish companies signed a deal with the American robot maker to roll out the robot in Belgium.

    The arrival of the four-legged robot in the country will be spearheaded by Ostend-based company ZoraBots, after it clinched a distribution deal with the company for Europe and Africa.

    The canine-inspired Spot was launched by in 2016 by former Google subsidiary Boston Dynamics and quickly gained notoriety as users tested its nimble antics in a myriad of social media footage.

    Key among the robot’s main features is its 360º view which can allow it to avoid obstacles on its way, as well as its capacity to learn new tricks which it can then carry out autonomously.

    ZoraBots said that the dog-like bot can be used in the context of the coronavirus crisis to triage patients, disinfect rooms or to deliver food or medicine, Het Nieuwsblad reports.

    A Ghent-based company named Computer Check will be the point of contact during the commercial roll-out of the robot in Belgium.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times