Federal government receives representatives of sectors affected by new Covid-19 measures
Sunday, 18 October 2020
Belgian government officials are meeting on Sunday in Brussels with representatives of sectors affected by the new decisions taken by the Consultative Committee to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Discussions are focusing mainly on additional measures to be financed from a special crisis envelope of €500 million released by the Government on Friday, Economic Affairs Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne and David Clarinval, Minister for Independents and SMEs, said in a joint statement on Saturday.