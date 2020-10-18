Federal government receives representatives of sectors affected by new Covid-19 measures

Belgian government officials are meeting on Sunday in Brussels with representatives of sectors affected by the new decisions taken by the Consultative Committee to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Discussions are focusing mainly on additional measures to be financed from a special crisis envelope of €500 million released by the Government on Friday, Economic Affairs Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne and David Clarinval, Minister for Independents and SMEs, said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Both ministers are participating in the meetings, along with members of the office of Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

Two meetings were scheduled: the first, at 10:00 AM with the hospitality industry, caterers and night club owners; the second, at 11:30 AM, with the events, fairs and culture sectors.

