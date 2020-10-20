   
Belgium will move clocks to winter time on Sunday
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium will move clocks to winter time on...
Covid-19 infections in Flemish residential care centres rise...
Flanders keeps sending all pupils to school full-time...
Carrefour sells its very last single-use grocery bag...
Brussels mayor doesn’t understand why prostitution is allowed...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 20 October 2020
    Belgium will move clocks to winter time on Sunday
    Covid-19 infections in Flemish residential care centres rise sharply
    Flanders keeps sending all pupils to school full-time
    Carrefour sells its very last single-use grocery bag
    Brussels mayor doesn’t understand why prostitution is allowed again
    Over 2,700 coronavirus patients admitted to hospital in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: Never Meet Your Heroes
    Asymptomatic cases’ only option is quarantine, former Sciensano official says
    Belgium’s second wave is ‘serious, but not yet desperate’, Covid-19 Commissioner says
    Flemish YouTubers fined for gun wielding clown prank
    Gas prices hit a four-month low this week
    Belgium is yet to hit peak infections, experts warn
    Brussels’ new Covid-19 testing village to open on Thursday
    Belgium will stop testing people without Covid-19 symptoms
    Hard Brexit would cost Belgium €3.2 billion in exports
    ‘Tsunami of infections’: Belgian Health Minister appears in foreign press
    Belgium’s phase 4: which measures change from today?
    PM’s father gets only coronavirus fine at Belgian bicycle race
    ‘Completely excessive’: Belgian cinemas banned from selling snacks
    Saliva tests ‘will not be for the next few weeks,’ says Vandenbroucke
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium will move clocks to winter time on Sunday

    Tuesday, 20 October 2020
    Credit: Stock photo

    Belgium will move the clock back by one hour this weekend as the country joins others in shifting into winter time at the weekend.

    At 3:00 AM on Sunday, clocks will be moved back to 2:00 AM, marking the end of daylight savings which saw clocks move forward by one hour in the spring.

    Daylight saving rules have been in place among EU countries for decades, as part of a strategy whose stated aim was to cut back on energy use amid shortages in the late 60s and early 70s.

    Related News:

     

    In 1996, it was decided that all EU countries would coordinate the changes and change the time on the last weekends of March and of October.

    But a proposal from the past EU Commission, led by Luxembourg’s Jean-Claude Juncker, for the scheme to be scrapped gained considerable support throughout the bloc.

    Following a public consultation, the Juncker Commission attempted to get daylight savings abolished by 2019, but both the EU Parliament and member states said the timeline was too tight and pushed the date back to 2021.

    Under the Juncker plan, each member state would be allowed to choose whether it would remain under a permanent summer or winter time, leading to concerns that different time zones could disrupt sectors like trade or travel.

    In Belgium, a survey launched by the federal cabinet in 2019 showed that a majority (83%) of the population was in favour of scrapping the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, according to the Belga news agency.

    The survey showed that Belgians were divided when it came to their preferred time regime, with 50% of respondents opting for permanent winter time while 45% saying they preferred to stick with the summer time.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times