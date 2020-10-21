   
Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet again on Friday
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020
Latest News:
Pope Francis supports civil unions for same-sex couples...
1 in 10 will only develop Covid-19 symptoms...
Only 1 EU area remains restriction-free for Belgian...
UN agency for aid to Palestinian refugees faces...
Netherlands breaks new daily coronavirus infection record...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 21 October 2020
    Pope Francis supports civil unions for same-sex couples
    1 in 10 will only develop Covid-19 symptoms after quarantine
    Only 1 EU area remains restriction-free for Belgian travellers
    UN agency for aid to Palestinian refugees faces funding gap during coronavirus crisis
    Netherlands breaks new daily coronavirus infection record
    Contact tracers barely used registration forms in Belgian hospitality sector
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet again on Friday
    Lockdown is the only option Belgium has left, expert warns
    Coronavirus: Brussels university activates code red from Monday
    Barnier on Brexit: A deal is within reach
    Dozens of art objects damaged on Museum Island in Berlin
    New testing strategy will underestimate Belgium’s rising infections
    Dutroux defence gives up hope of parole after psychiatric report
    Brussels-Vienna night train increases to three times a week
    EU Commission chief von der Leyen tests negative for Covid-19
    Belgium comes near bottom of the table for NATO spending
    Belgium in Brief: We Should Never Have Ended Up In This Situation
    No man’s land: Belgium’s Red Light District
    Practical Measures: Takeaways now allowed to sell alcohol 
    Covid-19: New testing changes cause anger and confusion
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet again on Friday

    Wednesday, 21 October 2020
    Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke. Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee, which has replaced the previous government’s National Security Council, will meet again on Friday, less than a week after the strict measures implemented by the committee went into force.

    Faced with mounting pressure to tighten rules further, the agenda is expected to cover sport, culture and events. Belgian media has also pointed to mounting pressure from the francophone side of the country to further tighten the new rules.

    “I think that we will have to take additional measures and that this will have to be done faster than the planned evaluation within two weeks. Otherwise, there is a high risk that the situation will escalate completely,” leader of the Francophone liberal MR party, Georges-Louis Bouchez, told multiple media sources on Wednesday.

    Related News:

     

    In the interview, he called on the government to take stricter measures as early as Friday at the Consultation Committee, including a general face mask rule and additional restrictions in the sports sector.

    Microbiologist and former Sciensano spokesperson Emmanuel André made similar calls, warning that a lockdown is the last remaining option the country has.

    “We must no longer ask ourselves what we should close. We must ask ourselves what to leave open,” microbiologist and former Sciensano spokesperson Emmanuel André told RTBF on Wednesday. “Today, we have to talk about reconfinement. It is the only tool we have left.”

    During the press conference last week, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke already announced that the protocols for the sport, culture and event sectors would be revised over the course of this week, and hopefully be ready by Friday, when the long-awaited “coronavirus barometer” should also be finished.

    However, the suggestion that the general measures – such as the face mask rule – could also change is at odds with the information coming from the committee less than a week ago, which said the next point of evaluation would be in two weeks (so, next week).

    Jules Johnston & Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times