   
Over 500 Belgian police officers in Covid-19 quarantine
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 26 October, 2020
Latest News:
Over 500 Belgian police officers in Covid-19 quarantine...
Coronavirus: Flanders criticised for failing to get tough...
Almost 2,000 people have started a new business...
Treaty banning nuclear weapons to take effect in...
Belgians urged to keep using Coronalert app...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 26 October 2020
    Over 500 Belgian police officers in Covid-19 quarantine
    Coronavirus: Flanders criticised for failing to get tough
    Almost 2,000 people have started a new business in Belgium despite pandemic
    Treaty banning nuclear weapons to take effect in January
    Belgians urged to keep using Coronalert app
    Brexit: Johnson is ‘biding his time’ to await Trump result
    Police block Brussels protest against coronavirus measures
    Coronavirus: Hospital admissions heading for 600 a day
    Iran deploys troops along border with Armenia, Azerbaijan
    Belarus: Demonstration against Lukashenko marks final day of opposition deadline
    EU auditors: Clean audit opinions on all EU agencies besides two
    Coronavirus : Thousands protest against restrictions in London
    Woman stabbed in Molenbeek succumbs to injuries
    Flanders will not increase Coronavirus restrictions
    Spike in infections prompts Italy to tighten restrictions
    Brussels police take down Mohammed caricatures
    Human rights prize goes to opposition in Belarus
    Short-term sick leave down by 16% thanks to teleworking
    Covid measures in Brussels: Cultural sector in shock
    Belgium moves towards 20,000 infections per day this week
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 500 Belgian police officers in Covid-19 quarantine

    Monday, 26 October 2020
    © BENOIT DOPPAGNE/BELGA

    Over 500 police officers in Belgium have gone into self-isolation due to Covid-19, with unions warning of personnel shortages and demanding police be made a priority testing group.

    Figures released by the federal police show that, as of 19 October, 557 officers were in quarantine at home, out of the 1,929 who had gone into self-isolation from early September to mid-October.

    Around half (282) of those who remain at home are sick with Covid-19, while the remaining ones are quarantine out of precaution, after close contact with an infected person.

    Related News:

     

    The numbers concern both local and federal police officers across Belgium and, according to a police spokesperson, could be an underestimation.

    “The figures are partial, in the past week, the number of officers in Covid-19 quarantine has almost doubled,” a spokesperson told Het Nieuwsblad, declining to provide more precise figures.

    The spokesperson rose concerns over understaffing if more officers out of the country’s roughly 40,000, were put out of action by the coronavirus.

    “It’s clear that Covid-19 has an impact on capacity,” the federal spokesperson said. “We try to do everything we can to maintain the necessary capacity on site.”

    Police unions have come out to ask that police officers are part of the professions eligible for priority and preventative testing, echoing calls from Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

    Following a shift in the country’s testing strategy which restricted testing only to asymptomatic cases, Verlinden sent a request to the premier and to the health ministry requesting that police officers be part of the priority testing groups, which includes health workers.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times