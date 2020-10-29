   
Belgium’s threat level remains unchanged after knife attack in Nice
Thursday, 29 October, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The terrorist threat level in Belgium remains unchanged after the knife attack in the French city of Nice on Thursday, according to the Coordinating Body for Threat Analysis (L’Organe de coordination pour l’analyse de la menace – OCAM) and the Crisis Centre.

    The threat level in Belgium is currently two out of four, which corresponds to an average general risk of attack. However, the OCAM does not communicate on specific threat levels linked to certain more sensitive locations.

    The Crisis Centre, too, does not communicate about any additional measures that might be taken to protect potential French targets in our country.

    As far as the office of Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden is concerned, it is enough to say that increased vigilance is in force with regard to French diplomatic interests, reports the Belga press agency.

    On Thursday, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in the House that the OCAM was assessing the situation. “I have instructed the intelligence and security services to advise the government to act quickly if additional protection is required,” he added.

    The plenary session began with a minute’s silence in tribute to the victims of the Nice knife attack.

    The Brussels Times