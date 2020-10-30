   
Proximus removes download limits as lockdown looms
Friday, 30 October, 2020
    Belgian Telecom provider Proximus has announced that it will lift download limits for all residential customers with a fixed Internet connection next Monday, as Belgium faces talks of strict measures and a potential lockdown.

    The lifting of the download limits should help customers study or work at home without any worries. In addition, care personnel will receive 10 GB of additional mobile data. Proximus has also announced it will give café and restaurant owners one month’s discount on products they temporarily don’t use.

    Although not required by the government yet, the hundred or so Proximus shops will also close on Monday, the company reported.  Customers can still make an appointment or speak digitally with the sales staff, the company says.

