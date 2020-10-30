   
New Measures: No ban on non-essential journeys
Friday, 30 October, 2020
‘Not proportionate’: why Belgium isn’t banning non-essential journeys...
Belgium will go back into lockdown...
New Measures: No ban on non-essential journeys...
Only 4 countries not coloured red on European...
Molenbeek teacher suspended for showing naked cartoon of...
    New Measures: No ban on non-essential journeys

    Friday, 30 October 2020
    Credit: Jules Johnston, The Brussels Times

    Belgium will not be implementing a ban on non-essential journeys as part of the new coronavirus fighting measures, which have broken in the regional press ahead of the 7:00 PM conference.

    As expected, the consultative committee has stepped up measures across the country, with new rules expected to run from Sunday night until at least 13 December.

    Here is what is known at this time.

    Social:
    Social contacts will be limited to one “hug contact” which can change weekly – this person is allowed in the home.
    Visiting family or friends at home is no longer allowed.
    Outside gatherings of more than 4 not allowed.
    Singles will be allowed one extra hug contact.

    Shopping/stores:
    Essential stores (supermarkets, food stores and pharmacies) will stay open
    Non-Essential must close until 1 December, when it will be evaluated
    Contact professions (hairdressers and beauticians) must stop working

    Autumn holiday: which has already been extended, will be further extended to Sunday, 15 November.

    School:
    For primary schools, all pupils will still go to class.
    For secondary schools, the pupils of the first grade will stay in class. For the second and third grades, only 50% of pupils will be allowed to go to class. The other 50% will have to follow distance education.
    Higher education will switch to distance learning until the end of the year.

    For the full coverage and the complete list of new measures from the press conference, click here. 

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times 