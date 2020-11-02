   
Belgian police shut down gatherings on Halloween weekend
Monday, 02 November, 2020
    Belgian police shut down gatherings on Halloween weekend

    Monday, 02 November 2020
    © Belga

    Police in Brussels shut down several parties on Halloween weekend, which violated a current ban on gathering and took place hours before the country went into a new coronavirus lockdown.

    A majority of the parties that were shut down were taking place in the city centre, with the Brussels-Ixelles police zone reporting six nuisance complaints coming from the inner city ring, or Pentagon area.

    The police zone said that they shut down five parties in central Brussels on Friday where they found there were too many people. Reports were issued and the attendants risk a fine of €250, according to Bruzz.

    In Saint-Gilles, the Midi police zone also reported one Halloween gathering but said the streets were mostly quiet otherwise.

    The North and West police zone reported no nuisances while the Montgomery and Marlow police zone, which cover the south-east of the capital region, did not reply to requests for information.

    While the lockdown and stricter measures decided by the federal government at the weekend came into effect only at midnight on 1 November, a regional curfew in Brussels requires all residents to be home at 10:00 PM.

    On Saturday, Flemish police shut down a party with 76 attendants in Sint-Genesius-Rode, a municipality in the Flemish Brabant between Brussels and Waterloo, BX1 reports.

    Prosecutors said that that they had identified all those present and added: “They can expect to receive a proposition for a friendly settling through a fine of €250.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times