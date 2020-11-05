   
SNCB app accused of being too ‘inconsistent’ for lockdown
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 05 November, 2020
Latest News:
SNCB app accused of being too ‘inconsistent’ for...
Brussels Airlines to pilot quick on-board Covid-19 tests...
US elections: what happens if Trump and Biden...
Foot fetishist turns himself in to police in...
Belgium ‘on the right track’ to bring curve...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 05 November 2020
    SNCB app accused of being too ‘inconsistent’ for lockdown
    Brussels Airlines to pilot quick on-board Covid-19 tests
    US elections: what happens if Trump and Biden tie?
    Foot fetishist turns himself in to police in Ghent
    Belgium ‘on the right track’ to bring curve down, says Van Ranst
    Roof farm pioneer sets her sights on the horizon
    Belgium in Brief: The News You Missed
    Winter ‘will be hard and challenging’ for airlines, Lufthansa CEO warns
    Up to 400,000 homes send sewage straight into environment
    Belgium downscales flu shot campaign as stocks trail demand
    Belgium’s Covid-19 outlook improves, but pressure on ICUs grows
    US elections: how Biden and Trump each have a path to the White House
    Belgium will raise tobacco prices by over a euro in 2021
    Retail: Unions and employers agree rules for food shopping
    Brussels Airlines lost €233 million in first nine months
    Recent immigration boosts Belgian economy, long-awaited migration study finds
    China issues ban on Belgian & British travellers
    Antwerp firm will cut Louis Vuitton super-diamond
    US Elections: Biden wins Wisconsin, Trump demands recount
    Protest against Molenbeek ‘witch’ stopped by Brussels police
    View more
    Share article:

    SNCB app accused of being too ‘inconsistent’ for lockdown

    Thursday, 05 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A new app by Belgian rail provider SNCB which aims to show if trains are full or not has come under fire after claims that the data it provides is incorrect.

    Launched in September, the MoveSafe application is designed to inform SNCB’s users of the train occupancy rate, information which passengers can use to adapt their journeys as needed to avoid overcrowding. Recent failures, however, have led to trains being marked as full when they are empty, something which has drawn criticism, La libre reports.

    The application “does not at all meet the legitimate expectations of travellers, especially during the Covid period,” according to Gianni Tabbone, spokesperson for the Navetteurs association.

    “There are very big inconsistencies, going in both directions: quite full trains are announced as empty and vice versa. We can see that it is rather based on predictive models, which are no longer relevant at the moment,” explained Tabbone.

    Related News:

     

    Responding to the claims, SNCB said that the app works based on data about the train’s occupancy rate in the days before. “In real-time, the train conductor can still adjust this if the situation is different,” SNCB spokesperson Dimitri Temmerman told The Brussels Times, stressing that this is only the first version of the app.

    “The information is usually correct, but it can happen that this is not the case for a particular journey, in which additional adjustments by the conductor should have been made,” he said, adding the company continues to work to improve the app.

    The Navetteurs association explains that “the responsibility for updating the data lies with the accompanying persons, who have other things to do than counting passengers during the journey. These updates are linked to an internet connection, and we know about the problems encountered on board the trains by staff and passengers.”

    In order to present reliable data, Navetteurs would have preferred counting via sensors in the doors.

    However, such a change in the way passengers are counted will not happen soon, according to Temmerman. “We wanted to launch the app during the coronavirus period, so passengers could avoid crowds as much as possible, and we notice that it is doing its job,” he said.

    The Brussels Times