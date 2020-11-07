Trump reacts to reported Biden win: ‘this election is far from over’

Following reports that Joe Biden has secured the requisite 270 votes from the Electoral College to become the next US president, Donald Trump has issued a statement.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over,” the statement reads.

“Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

Trump referred to illegal votes being counted, with most media believing that he is referring to what is known as absentee ballots – those of people who voted from abroad or voted early. Meanwhile, the Federal Election Committee has stated that it has not seen any proof of voter fraud and that Trump’s claims have no tangible basis.

The 46th President of the United States

According to reports from across the world, Biden (77) will become the 46th President of the United States, and the oldest man ever sworn into office. This news also makes Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris the first woman – and woman of colour – on a winning presidential ticket.

Biden’s victory comes after several days of him leading Donald Trump with 253 electoral college votes to 214 according to most American media, with six states up for grabs (Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania). The races in five of those states (Alaska being the exception in the advantage of Trump) were too close to call.

By this point, most American media have now reported a victory for Biden in the state of Pennsylvania, a state worth 20 electoral college votes. Adding that to the 253 votes already projected for Biden, the state brought him over the brink of the 270 votes required to win.

Trump’s objection

Trump’s legal challenges mentioned in the statement centre around his comments in recent days on what he calls “legal votes” and “illegal votes”.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” Trump said at the White House on Thursday night. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”

The statement goes on to elaborate on what he plans from here out, explaining that from Monday “our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated”

“The American People are entitled to an honest election that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. ”

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times