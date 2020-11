Refuelling your car with B7 diesel will become more expensive at the pump from Tuesday, the Federal Public Economy Service (FPS Economy) announced on Wednesday.

The price of diesel will increase by 1.9 cents per litre to a maximum price of €1.3340 per litre.

The price of other diesel products for road transport will also increase.

These price variations result from fluctuations in the quotations of petroleum products and/or biocomponents on the international markets.

The Brussels Times