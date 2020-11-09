   
Belgian researchers link vitamin D deficiency to serious cases of Covid-19
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 November, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian researchers link vitamin D deficiency to serious...
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective, early analysis...
STIB owed €42,000 in fines in 2019...
Belgium passed peak in Covid-19 hospitalisations on 3...
Charleroi airport ran at 21% capacity in October...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 November 2020
    Belgian researchers link vitamin D deficiency to serious cases of Covid-19
    Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective, early analysis shows
    STIB owed €42,000 in fines in 2019
    Belgium passed peak in Covid-19 hospitalisations on 3 November
    Charleroi airport ran at 21% capacity in October
    Storm Odette leaves over €23 million in damages on Belgian coast
    Belgium in Brief: No Longer Number One
    Belgium registers warmest 8 November ever
    Belgium to introduce ‘X’ as third, non-binary gender
    Diesel becomes more expensive at the pump from Tuesday
    Belgium reaches total of more than half a million Covid-19 cases
    European stock markets open with gains after Biden victory
    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris: What you need to know
    Belgian mayor to ask suspension of free rail passes over crowding concerns
    Belgian railway staff get a uniform makeover
    Belgium no longer has the highest infection rate in Europe
    Lost German military message resurfaces 110 years later in France
    Coronavirus: Over one in five infected still show symptoms after two months
    EU imports squid from unregulated fishing in the Indian Ocean
    Belarus: Opposition leader congratulates Biden
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian researchers link vitamin D deficiency to serious cases of Covid-19

    Monday, 09 November 2020
    Credit: Stock image

    Researchers in a Belgian hospital have found a “clear” link between vitamin D deficiency and serious cases of Covid-19.

    A study of 186 coronavirus patients at the AZ Delta general hospital in Roeselare, West Flanders, revealed that a lack of sufficient vitamin D on admission can be linked to increased risk of severity and death from a Covid-19 infection.

    “This is independent of conditions related to vitamin D such as chronic lung disease, cardiovascular disease and diabetes,” the hospital said in a short online statement.

    The biologists leading the study said that results which are set to be published on 20 November will further show that almost half of a pool of 16,274 patients were vitamin D deficient and that “male Covid-19 patients, in particular, showed severe vitamin D deficiencies.”

    Vitamin D stimulates the absorption of nutrients such as calcium and magnesium and strengthens and regulates the immune system.

    Previous studies on its immune properties have found that vitamin D deficiency is linked to increased risk of severity of other viral infections, such as HIV.

    Biologists leading the study said that further data was needed in order to establish whether there was a direct causal relationship, saying that this would take the form of a “major study” in which researchers would observe if vitamin D can prevent a serious Covid-19 infection.

    “In the meantime, the clinical biologists of AZ Delta are drawing attention to the avoidance of vitamin D deficiencies as prevention against severe COVID-19,” they said.

    The study was accepted for publication in the American Journal of Clinical Pathology.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times