   
EU vaccinations could begin ‘in the first quarter of 2021’
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020
Latest News:
EU vaccinations could begin ‘in the first quarter...
King Philippe commemorates Armistice at the Congress Column...
European Commission purchases 300 million doses of Pfizer’s...
Here is the address for children to write...
KU Leuven to launch trials for own Covid-19...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 November 2020
    EU vaccinations could begin ‘in the first quarter of 2021’
    King Philippe commemorates Armistice at the Congress Column
    European Commission purchases 300 million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
    Here is the address for children to write to Saint Nicholas
    KU Leuven to launch trials for own Covid-19 vaccine in spring
    The hidden cost of teleworking: 10% more household waste
    Belgium in Brief: Did We Miss The Peak?
    Food sector pledges new rules on advertising to children
    Don’t take a trip abroad today, Crisis Centre warns
    Belgium on Holiday: What is Armistice Day?
    Flemish government cuts its ties with Minorities Forum
    Chovanec: Nazi salute graffiti removed from Ghent wall
    ‘He’s gay’: Belgian MEP’s comment causes controversy online
    Armistice Day: What’s open in Belgium?
    Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases continue to drop, deaths rise to 190 per day
    Government plans to bring in points-based driving licence
    EU Commission accuses Amazon of breach of competition rules
    ‘Frustrations rise’: Belgian prisons affected worse than in March
    Belgian hospital resumes Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine trials
    Flanders already purchased 1.1 million rapid Covid-19 tests
    View more
    Share article:

    EU vaccinations could begin ‘in the first quarter of 2021’

    Wednesday, 11 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The first vaccinations against Covid-19 in the European Union could take place “in the first quarter of 2021”, in an “optimistic” scenario, the director of the European agency in charge of epidemics has said.

    The situation on the epidemic front on the Old Continent is “very, very worrying” and “all our indicators are going in the wrong direction,” Andrea Ammon, director of the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) told AFP, also said, calling on Europeans to scrupulously respect the restrictions in place, “however difficult it may be”.

    Latest trends, however, predict that less than three out of four people (73%) in the world are willing to be vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the results of a new study conducted by the World Economic Forum and Ipsos among 18,526 adults in 15 different countries.

    Potential to Compromise The Effectiveness of a Vaccine

    According to Arnaud Bernaert, head of the World Economic Forum’s Health and Health Care Department, these results are significant enough to compromise the effectiveness of a vaccine and the end of the containment cycle. “It is essential that governments and the private sector work together to build confidence in the next steps. It is important to know that when a vaccine is ready, it will make a difference,” he said.

    The biggest concerns are side effects (34%) and clinical trials moving too quickly (33%). A smaller proportion thinks the vaccine will not be effective (10%), admit to being against vaccines in general (10%), or think the risk of contracting Covid-19 is too low (8%).

    “While the figures in this new study show that confidence in a vaccine against Covid-19 remains high, the growing hesitation is significant and underlines that a vaccine will not be effective if people refuse to be vaccinated,” Bernaert concluded.

    The study was conducted by Ipsos from October 8-13, 2020 on its Global Advisor online survey platform, among a total of 18,526 adults aged 18-74 in the United States, Canada and South Africa, and 16-74 in Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain and the United Kingdom.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times