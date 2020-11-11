   
Chovanec: Nazi salute graffiti removed from Ghent wall
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020
Latest News:
Flemish government cuts its ties with Minorities Forum...
Chovanec: Nazi salute graffiti removed from Ghent wall...
‘He’s gay’: Belgian MEP’s comment causes controversy online...
Armistice Day: What’s open in Belgium?...
Belgium on Holiday: What is Armistice Day?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 November 2020
    Flemish government cuts its ties with Minorities Forum
    Chovanec: Nazi salute graffiti removed from Ghent wall
    ‘He’s gay’: Belgian MEP’s comment causes controversy online
    Armistice Day: What’s open in Belgium?
    Belgium on Holiday: What is Armistice Day?
    Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases continue to drop, deaths rise to 190 per day
    Government plans to bring in points-based driving licence
    EU Commission accuses Amazon of breach of competition rules
    ‘Frustrations rise’: Belgian prisons affected worse than in March
    Belgian hospital resumes Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine trials
    Flanders already purchased 1.1 million rapid Covid-19 tests
    EU Member States and European Parliament reach deal on long-term budget
    How Flanders indirectly funds fake coronavirus news
    ‘Let them lie’: Flemish towns rethink autumn leaf clean up
    Brussels opens sixth Covid-19 testing centre in Schaerbeek on Thursday
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee to meet again on Friday
    Flemish broadcaster VRT will be investigated by Brussels public prosecutor’s office
    Belgium to decide on purchase of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine next week
    Brussels short film ‘Sun Dog’ nominated for European Film Awards
    Over 5,000 polluting cars have entered Brussels’ low emission zone this year
    View more
    Share article:

    Chovanec: Nazi salute graffiti removed from Ghent wall

    Wednesday, 11 November 2020
    A still from the leaked video shows police pinning Jozef Chovanec down while their colleague makes a Hitler salute.

    A work of graffiti in Ghent showing a pig police officer doing a nazi salute must be taken down, despite being a commentary on the Chovanec case – where a Slovakian man was killed in an arrest at Charleroi airport.

    The artwork – created by an unknown artist on the so-called ‘Graffitistraatje’ (Graffiti street) in Ghent – must be taken down due to the offensive image, according to Alderman for Culture Sami Souguir (Open VLD).

    “We are absolutely in favour of artistic freedom,” explained Souguir (Open VLD). “We do not therefore oppose the statement of the artist. However, we do have a problem with the image of the Hitler salute in our street.”

    Investigations into the death of Joseph Chovanec remain ongoing in Belgium. The Slovakian man was rushed to hospital in February 2018 after he had been heavily subdued by a group of police officers who held him down and sat on him in a police cell at the airport. He died later in hospital.

    In July this year, footage was leaked of CCTV images of the incident in the police cell at the airport, showing what led up to the police intervention and ultimately to Chovanec’s death. In addition, the footage shows a woman police officer giving a Nazi salute.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    More on the Chovanec case