   
Mummified corpse found in Antwerp apartment
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 12 November, 2020
Latest News:
Mummified corpse found in Antwerp apartment...
EU police chiefs: Organised criminal gangs exploit Covid-19...
‘Not celebrating via Skype’: MR leader wants to...
Belgium fined €2 million over taxation of rental...
Belgium in Brief: Explaining The Cuddle Contact...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 12 November 2020
    Mummified corpse found in Antwerp apartment
    EU police chiefs: Organised criminal gangs exploit Covid-19
    ‘Not celebrating via Skype’: MR leader wants to save Christmas
    Belgium fined €2 million over taxation of rental income
    Belgium in Brief: Explaining The Cuddle Contact
    Students account for over 8% of suicide attempts in Flanders in 2019
    ‘First signs’ of improvement in coronavirus curve in Germany
    Sinterklaas won’t have to quarantine or curfew in Belgium
    Gilets Jaunes deny damaging Namur Armistice monument
    Covid-19 patients in Belgian hospitals decrease further, deaths rise to 200 per day
    ‘Do not come for a while’: Dutch mayors concerned over non-essential trips from Belgium
    New Liege Covid test could increase capacity by 10,000 a day
    ‘Hug it out’: foreign press love Belgian ‘cuddle contacts’
    Small businesses welcome extended moratorium on bankruptcies
    Spain to require negative Covid-19 test for Belgian travellers
    Magistrate backs shopkeeper who refused to pay rent
    Over half of infections in Flemish schools found in second and third grade
    Proximus reopens its shops on Thursday
    Infections mainly occur in restaurants, gyms and cafes, study finds
    Brussels wants to test people without Covid-19 symptoms again
    View more
    Share article:

    Mummified corpse found in Antwerp apartment

    Thursday, 12 November 2020
    Credit: Google Street View

    Authorities in Antwerp have opened an investigation after a mummified body has been found inside an apartment closet.

    The mummified corpse was identified as a that of a woman in her sixties named Monique V.P., whose body officials believe remained inside the closet for up to three years, according to reports on Thursday.

    The woman’s death was announced in 2017 by her Rita V.H.,62, who has been identified as her partner by Flemish media and shared a flat with her in Kommekensstraat, in central Antwerp.

    While V.H. had said ta the time that the woman died from cancer, the investigation will seek to determine her cause of death, which may prove challenging due to the state of the corpse.

    The probe will also look into V.H.’s mental state, who reportedly suffers from Korsakoff syndrome, a chronic memory disorder, and who was recently interned in a medical facility.

    It was the owner of the apartment who made the grim discovery in late September, during a cleaning of the apartment which he intended to put back on the rental market.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times