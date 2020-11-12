   
De Croo dencounces anti-LGBTQ violence in Poland
Thursday, 12 November, 2020
De Croo dencounces anti-LGBTQ violence in Poland...
Dutch border messages warn against non-essential crossings...
Alcoholic Belgian doctor jailed over deadly C-section...
End of holidays: SNCB nearly returns to normal...
Dozens flown out of Belgium in first voluntary...
    De Croo dencounces anti-LGBTQ violence in Poland

    Thursday, 12 November 2020
    Credit: Twitter/Screengrab

    Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has asked the Belgian embassy in Poland to prepare, in collaboration with other European countries, a response to the violence that has targeted the LGBTQ community in Warsaw, he told the House on Thursday in response to a question from Katja Gabriëls (Open Vld).

    Thousands of far-right demonstrators marched on Wednesday in the Polish capital. Images broadcast on social networks showed individuals attacking a flat displaying a rainbow flag with fireworks. A fire ensued.

    “I found this arson to be bloodcurdling,” De Croo said. “This is unacceptable and goes against everything that the European Union exists for. Every European has the right to be who they are, regardless of gender, skin colour or sexual orientation. LGBT rights are human rights.”

    De Croo asked the Belgian Embassy in Warsaw to prepare a response, together with as many other European countries as possible, he said. “The Embassy in Poland is very active regarding this theme.”

    The Prime Minister also wants to bring this theme to Belgium. The government is preparing a new “LGBT plan.” “If you want to change the world, you have to make sure that you start at home,” De Croo added.

    On Thursday, the European Commission also introduced its “first EU strategy for the equality of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people,” which will allow EU bodies to impose some sort of common minimum definition of criminal offences and sanctions in certain defined areas.

    The Brussels Times