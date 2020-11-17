   
‘Typically’ entangled Belgian politics caused preventable Covid-19 deaths
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 17 November, 2020
Latest News:
‘Typically’ entangled Belgian politics caused preventable Covid-19 deaths...
Luxembourg prepares for new lockdown...
French radio sorry for saying the Queen died...
Lufthansa scraps free meals for economy passengers...
‘Belgium is not doing a very good job’,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 17 November 2020
    ‘Typically’ entangled Belgian politics caused preventable Covid-19 deaths
    Luxembourg prepares for new lockdown
    French radio sorry for saying the Queen died
    Lufthansa scraps free meals for economy passengers
    ‘Belgium is not doing a very good job’, Van Ranst tells Dutch press
    Belgian fans wanted to create the best fantasy Red Devils team
    4 in 10 students flout coronavirus rules in their dorms, survey shows
    Pro and anti-car ban campaigners face off in Bois de la Cambre
    Belgium in Brief: SNOw Way?
    Non-essential shops want to sell on appointment
    Little chance bars and restaurants will reopen this year, expert warns
    Coronavirus: real-estate viewings allowed, but only unaccompanied
    Belgium’s new daily coronavirus infections drop below 5,000
    Free, but not mandatory: What we know about Belgium’s vaccine plan
    Over 13,000 coronavirus sanctions handed out in Brussels
    Vaccine news brings passengers back as Easyjet’s profits slump
    Austrian privacy activist brings complaints against Apple
    European Commission prepares to sign fifth coronavirus vaccine contract
    Covid-19 autopsies reveal two Belgian patients did not die from virus
    Wallonia launches public consultation for post-Covid recovery plan
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Typically’ entangled Belgian politics caused preventable Covid-19 deaths

    Tuesday, 17 November 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium’s entangled political system thwarted its response to the coronavirus pandemic and caused preventable deaths, a leading medical expert said.

    In a damning address to the Chamber on Monday, Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of the renowned medical journal The Lancet, minced no words in slamming the “typically Belgian” hyper-division of powers across political, language and national community lines.

    “This typically Belgian system was not efficient. People died because of the political system. This should make you reflect,” Horton said.

    Related News:

     

    Most political leaders in Europe faltered in their response to the pandemic, Horton said, as they failed to heed early warnings from the scientific community that a pandemic was imminent.

    “Had politicians read our articles in time, it would have been clear back then that we were on the brink of a global pandemic,” he said, noting that the realisation came too late and send leaders rushing for the lockdown button.

    The Lancet is one of the oldest peer-reviewed journals in the world and has been at the forefront of scientific literature and commentary surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

    The journal’s publication and later withdrawal of papers surrounding the use of the drug hydroxychloroquine to treat the disease spurred a frenzy of highly politicised debates which drew in the likes of Outgoing US President Donald Trump and even led the World Health Organisation to halt clinical trials with the drug.

    Horton was speaking to Belgian lawmakers during an audience of the Covid-19 Commission, set up to review the country’s response of the pandemic.

    “Just like in the United Kingdom, the Belgian political system failed, it crashed,” he said, 7sur7 reports, adding that out of Belgium’s 14,000 deaths, “most could have been avoided.”

    As the first wave of the pandemic lashed Belgium, its political spheres remained deeply entrenched in a post-electoral turmoil that saw the country break yet another record for the longest period without a fully-fledged government.

    The former budget minister, Shopie Wilmès, was appointed to lead as caretaker prime minister and steered the country through and out of the first lockdown alongside with the three chiefs of Brussels, Flanders and Wallonia.

    Belgium’s nine health ministers, a newly-created test, trace and procurement task force led by the federal minister of telecommunications, a myriad of public agencies, as well as municipal authorities, were then tasked with implementing and coordinating the measures and strategies to fight off the pandemic.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times