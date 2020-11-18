   
Coronavirus: rise in cases expected as Belgium resumes asymptomatic tests
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 18 November, 2020
Latest News:
Paul Sobol, Auschwitz survivor, dies in Brussels aged...
Brexit: EU and UK are ‘in overtime’, Belgian...
Coronavirus: rise in cases expected as Belgium resumes...
Belgium subscribes to purchase of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine...
Brussels extends coronavirus curfew into mid-December...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 18 November 2020
    Paul Sobol, Auschwitz survivor, dies in Brussels aged 94
    Brexit: EU and UK are ‘in overtime’, Belgian PM De Croo warns
    Coronavirus: rise in cases expected as Belgium resumes asymptomatic tests
    Belgium subscribes to purchase of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine
    Brussels extends coronavirus curfew into mid-December
    Government doubles down on financial measures for the self-employed
    France is still ‘far from deconfinement’, government warns
    Glottophobia, or accent discrimination: A problem in Belgium?
    Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is now 95% effective
    Brussels region appeals ruling to lift Bois de la Cambre car ban
    Brussels guarantees secure environment for 5G in bid to host European cybersecurity centre
    Ombudsman calls for protection for federal whistle-blowers
    Belgium in Brief: Are We Giving Up On 2020?
    Netherlands wants negative coronavirus test for incoming travellers
    New rules for drones, including registration for hobbyists
    No clear explanation for slowing drop in Belgium’s Covid-19 figures, crisis centre says
    Coronavirus: Over 100 march in anti-curfew protest in Liège
    Belgian Twitter flooded with cat photos to raise awareness of child abuse
    Staying locked down could save 2021, intensive care boss urges
    Electrabel stops investing in prolonging nuclear plants
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: rise in cases expected as Belgium resumes asymptomatic tests

    Wednesday, 18 November 2020
    © Belga

    A decision to allow people with no coronavirus symptoms to get tested again could see Belgium’s daily infection rate swell by up to 10%, a health official said.

    Belgium will revert back to universal coronavirus testing from 23 November, following a decision to stop testing people without symptoms and returnees from high-risk travel zones amid as labs buckled under a surge of new coronavirus cases.

    In the daily press conference on Wednesday, Sciensano virologist Yves Van Laethem said that the resumption of asymptomatic testing risked pushing new infection figures back up by 10%, Le Vif reports.

    Related News:

     

    Since the first wave of the pandemic, Belgium has tested more than 5.5 million people, with the average number of daily tests mostly fluctuating around 50,000 over the one-month suspension of asymptomatic tests.

    On Wednesday, out of the 28,000 daily tests done on average over the past 7-day period, 19.5% returned a positive result.

    The return to the country’s testing strategy comes as daily indicators for new infections continue giving signs of receding, dropping below 5,000 on Wednesday — half the numbers recorded less than two weeks ago.

    The number of new hospitalizations has also begun to climb down, with just over 400 patients admitted to hospital over the past 24 hours, and 316 discharged.

    The scale-up of the testing strategy also brought changes to the country’s quarantine rules, with the length dependent on the results of tests but which Van Laethem said would now last, theoretically, around ten days.

    Anyone who has no symptoms but who has had a high-risk contact or returned from a high-risk travel zone must get tested seven days after the date of exposure, with testing labs aiming to send back results within a maximum of 48h.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times